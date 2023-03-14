Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Weight loss tips: Does eating rice lead to weight gain? Fitness coach tells ways to lose belly fat

Here are some natural ways to lose weight.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 06:01 PM IST

Weight loss tips: Does eating rice lead to weight gain? Fitness coach tells ways to lose belly fat
Weight loss tips | Photo: Pixabay

People are always in a dilemma on whether to eat or not eat rice while on a weight loss diet. Most people say that during weight loss, avoiding rice is better. But some recent dieticians are saying that eating rice has no effect on weight gain. 

Many say that it is important to eat all the food groups, avoiding any food group will not help in weight loss. Recently, fitness coach Miten Kakaiya took to his Instagram account and said that rice has nothing to do with your gaining weight. 

Eating rice or roti is not the reason behind weight gain. The reason behind weight gain is overeating. Some stories also suggest that overeating can lead to weight gain. Although, this is not the only reason behind weight gain. 

 

 

Along with food habits, here are some of the other lifestyle changes that you can adopt to lose weight: 

1. Exercise is a must

For weight loss purposes or not, everyone should indulge in some sort of physical exercise. Exercise not only helps to lose weight, but it also keeps many diseases at bay.

2. Include fruits and vegetables

Fruits and vegetables make up a large part of a healthy diet, hence, it is advisable to eat plenty of fruits and vegetables if you are trying to lose weight.

3. Stay hydrated

Drinking lots of water helps to flush out the oxidants from your body and keep your skin healthy. It also helps in reducing excessive fat. 

4. Proper sleep

We often ignore the fact that our body needs a certain amount of rest for proper functioning. So, it is most important to rest properly and get at least six to eight hours of sleep. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 Unusual, strange, weird natural phenomena that happen only in India
Unleash the power of papaya: Discover top 5 health benefits of this nutritious fruit
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Khawaja, Kuhnemann give Australia the edge after India crumble to spin on Day 1 - In Pics
In pics: Gauri Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor slay at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's reception
Republic Day 2023: Pulao, momos, sandwiches and many other tricolor dishes to try on January 26
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 633 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 14
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.