Weight loss: This is how Sara Ali Khan lose weight from 96 kg to 45 kg after suffering PCOS

Sara Ali Khan, who entered the film industry with the film Kedarnath, used to be 96 kg due to her PCOD disease and her habit of eating anything, but she controlled her weight and did all the exercises and balance. She was able to reduce 46 kg weight through diet.

Sara Ali told on a TV show that the major reason for her childhood obesity was PCOD. Also, she was quite a foodie. Due to this, her weight kept on increasing. PCOD is Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, which occurs due to hormonal disturbance. Due to hormonal changes, this disease is also seen in young girls. If Sara is to be believed, she is still battling this disease. However, she was able to control it with exercise and diet. The special thing is that their PCOD problem is also maintained by exercise and weight loss plans. So let's know about this journey of Sara Ali Khan's weight loss.

Sara Ali Khan reduced 46 kg by this method:

Sweated a lot in dancing and gym

Sara sweated a lot in the gym along with controlling her diet. Also, she made the hobby of dancing a means of weight loss. Through Kathak, she gave a sexy look to her figure. Apart from this, she included yoga in her routine, so that along with his weight loss, her body tone-up would also continue. Surya Namaskar and Pranayam are also a part of her exercise.

Sara has given many years for her weight loss. She didn't lose weight overnight. For this, a weight loss plan was prepared and worked on. she followed the weight loss program under expert guidance like a stunner in the gym. She did a lot of Pilates with her fitness trainer Nimrat Kaur.

Sports activity

Sports activity was also included in Sara's weight loss plan. Sometimes she used to play tennis with her father and sometimes with her brother. She also used to give tennis for about one to two hours daily. She also used to enjoy rugby a lot with her brother.

Low carb high protein diet

Sara controlled her diet the most. For this, she took only one-time carb. Especially at lunch. Her diet plan was prepared with a low-carb and high-protein diet. She took whole fruits for fiber. While preparing many types of homemade drinks to detox the body. Like coriander and cumin water, a green smoothie which was prepared by mixing all the vegetables and fruits. They start with green tea or lemon honey after waking up in the morning.