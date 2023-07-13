Headlines

This actress lived in chawl even after Bollywood debut, has worked with Sanjay Dutt, Rajkumar Hirani, Mammootty

From going past Anil Kumble to joining Malcolm Marshall, R Ashwin smashes records in IND vs WI 1st Test

Costs to cut risk of sickle cell disease beyond reach of most in India: Lancet Commission

Amid Bigg Boss OTT 2, wildcard Elvish Yadav's old tweet of 'bartan dhone wale' goes viral; netizens say 'ab dho thik se'

Meet Delhi's richest man with Rs 2.07 lakh crore wealth, daughter's wealth is Rs 84,330 crore, donated Rs 3 cr per day

10 most popular Indian web series of 2023 so far

8 best superfoods to increase red blood cells count

Sleep tips: 5 steps to get better sleep at night

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Ahead of Cannes 2023, revisiting some timeless red carpet looks of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Lokayukta continues to raid several places in Karnataka

SC stays West Bengal ban on 'The Kerala Story', asks TN govt to provide security, orders disclaimer

DNA: Govt Says You Don't Need To Give Mobile Number While Shopping

Kajol struggles to walk in high heels, netizens say 'this woman is effortlessly funny'

Weight loss: Meet Gary Lu, roadies 19 contestant who went from 94 kg to 75 kg

Sharing a picture from his second year of college, he wrote, "During that time, I was partying excessively with my friends, indulging in junk food, consuming alcohol, and neglecting any form of exercise.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 04:37 PM IST

Former Splitsvilla contestant Gary Lu, who is now a participant on Roadies 19, captivated the judges with his incredible weight loss journey. MTV Roadies is a highly popular and long-running reality show that has a massive fan following among young people. 23-year-old Gary from Dehradun was selected to be a part of Prince Narula's Gang, and he joyfully shared the news on his social media profile, expressing his gratitude to MTV Roadies and Prince Narula for making his dreams come true.

Gary took to social media to open up about his transformation from weighing 94 kgs to 75 kgs. Sharing a picture from his second year of college, he wrote, "During that time, I was partying excessively with my friends, indulging in junk food, consuming alcohol, and neglecting any form of exercise. One day, I looked at myself in the mirror and realized that I didn't like the person I was becoming. That's when I knew it was time for a change. And so, I did! I started working out daily, quit drinking alcohol, adopted a clean eating regimen, and surprisingly, the lockdown turned out to be a blessing in disguise. Throughout the lockdown, I worked tirelessly, transforming not just my body but also my mindset."

 

 

Before participating in Splitsvilla 2, he had already achieved his ideal weight. Gary accomplished this by prioritizing his lifestyle and eating habits, and he revealed that his focus was unparalleled. "Two days before going to Splitsvilla, I had completely transformed everything: my lifestyle, my daily routine, my eating habits. I felt content and determined, knowing that I was more focused than ever and willing to do whatever it takes to achieve my dreams."

On Roadies, Gary left the judges in awe with his strength and proclaimed, "I can do anything." He showcased his dancing skills and demonstrated various fitness exercises such as single-leg squats, hula hoops, and pushups, among others.

During the interview session, Gary became emotional and said, "I have put in a lot of hard work. I wasn't able to perform at my best in the previous reality show. Now, I'm here to win. This is my chance to prove myself." Judge Sonu Sood was also impressed by Gary's dedication and remarked, "It was an outstanding audition, truly remarkable."

Also read: Sattvic Diet Plan: How does it help with weight loss and healthy life

 

