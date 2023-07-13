Weight loss: Meet Gary Lu, roadies 19 contestant who went from 94 kg to 75 kg

Sharing a picture from his second year of college, he wrote, "During that time, I was partying excessively with my friends, indulging in junk food, consuming alcohol, and neglecting any form of exercise.

Former Splitsvilla contestant Gary Lu, who is now a participant on Roadies 19, captivated the judges with his incredible weight loss journey. MTV Roadies is a highly popular and long-running reality show that has a massive fan following among young people. 23-year-old Gary from Dehradun was selected to be a part of Prince Narula's Gang, and he joyfully shared the news on his social media profile, expressing his gratitude to MTV Roadies and Prince Narula for making his dreams come true.

Gary took to social media to open up about his transformation from weighing 94 kgs to 75 kgs. Sharing a picture from his second year of college, he wrote, "During that time, I was partying excessively with my friends, indulging in junk food, consuming alcohol, and neglecting any form of exercise. One day, I looked at myself in the mirror and realized that I didn't like the person I was becoming. That's when I knew it was time for a change. And so, I did! I started working out daily, quit drinking alcohol, adopted a clean eating regimen, and surprisingly, the lockdown turned out to be a blessing in disguise. Throughout the lockdown, I worked tirelessly, transforming not just my body but also my mindset."

Before participating in Splitsvilla 2, he had already achieved his ideal weight. Gary accomplished this by prioritizing his lifestyle and eating habits, and he revealed that his focus was unparalleled. "Two days before going to Splitsvilla, I had completely transformed everything: my lifestyle, my daily routine, my eating habits. I felt content and determined, knowing that I was more focused than ever and willing to do whatever it takes to achieve my dreams."

On Roadies, Gary left the judges in awe with his strength and proclaimed, "I can do anything." He showcased his dancing skills and demonstrated various fitness exercises such as single-leg squats, hula hoops, and pushups, among others.

During the interview session, Gary became emotional and said, "I have put in a lot of hard work. I wasn't able to perform at my best in the previous reality show. Now, I'm here to win. This is my chance to prove myself." Judge Sonu Sood was also impressed by Gary's dedication and remarked, "It was an outstanding audition, truly remarkable."

