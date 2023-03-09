Weight loss diet: Cut down belly fat with these 5 food items

File photo

People's top priorities each year are to improve their health, lose weight, and become in shape. It might be very difficult to lose weight on a typical diet plan. You might not lose weight even if you work out for hours and consume the same amount of calories.

Here are 5 delicious, wholesome, and simple healthy food items for weight loss.

Boiled eggs are a fantastic weight loss snack since they are high in protein and low in calories. Eat boiled eggs topped with flavoured with herbs, spices, and other wholesome seasonings can be eaten.

Due to their low-calorie content, high fibre content, and healthy fat content, smoothies are an excellent weight reduction snack. For a tasty and wholesome snack, they can be created with a variety of fruits, vegetables, and other components.

Roasted chickpeas are another better weight loss snack as they are full in protein, fibre, and healthy fats and low in calories. They also make for a wonderful crunchy snack that you can eat without feeling bad.

Broccoli may help to support weight loss. Because it is low in calories and high in fiber, broccoli can help to keep you feeling full and satisfied. This can help to reduce the number of calories you eat throughout the day, which can support weight loss efforts.

You can make a detox drink using apples, beetroot and carrot. By mixing these three you can make a great drink as there is a lot of fiber in this detox drink and calories are also very less in it. It works to remove bad cholesterol and It keeps the digestive system healthy.

