Weekend Marriage: Know what it means and how it works for few couples

A weekend marriage is a growing trend among couples in Japan, where the couple spends time together on the weekend.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 03:33 PM IST

picture for representation (Pic: Freepik)

The concept of weekend marriage is catching up these days, although there could be many reasons behind this arrangement, millennials are opting for this concept to spice things up between them. However, for some this arrangement is made when both partners have jobs in different cities.

In Japan, it is becoming more and more usual to have weekend marriages or separation marriages, in which spouses only see one another on the weekends and lead separate lives during the workweek. They split household duties but do not spend most of the weekdays together.

What is a weekend marriage?

The arrangement of a weekend marriage means when a couple shares an apartment and spends time with each other only on weekends and live separately during the weekdays. 

However, they spilt and share household responsibilities or duties but do not spend time on weekdays due to an independent lifestyle, work life, and other reasons.

Reasons why weekend marriage could work:

  • Personal space: The main advantage of this arrangement is that each partner has their own space during the week. This can help to follow interests, hobbies, and social activities during your work week without worrying that you are ignoring your partner.
  • Another benefit could be, the excitement to meet each other on the weekend will help the marriage to stay fresh and vibrant.
  • The concept may make you value each other more. 
  • The couple will look forward to the weekend more for lots of intimacy, romance, and surprises.

 

