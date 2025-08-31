Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Gen Z’s tired girl makeup trend embraces imperfections inspired by Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams look; it celebrates relatable beauty over polished perfection.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Aug 31, 2025, 05:38 PM IST

Wednesday Addams Inspired Tired Girl Makeup: Gen Z’s viral beauty trend for an effortless look
Lately on Instagram, you’ve probably noticed a new beauty trend dominating your feed, the Tired Girl look. Unlike the flawless beauty standard of glass-skin. It celebrates the 'effortlessly unbothered' look with smudged eyeliner, visible dark circles, and an undone vibe that feels almost rebellious.

The celebrity face of this aesthetic is Jenna Ortega, whose Wednesday Addams-inspired makeup has become the blueprint for Gen Z. Instead of trying to cover up fatigue, this trend embraces it and makes it fashion.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Why Gen Z loves the tired girl look

This trend was about a generation who constantly navigating hustle culture, digital overload, and burnout. Instead of covering up exhaustion with layers of makeup, this look embraces it. It’s almost turning stress and sleepless nights into a style statement. By leaning into imperfections, the Tired Girl trend becomes an act of self-acceptance.

READ MORE: Before Wednesday Season 2, these 5 gothic shows deserve your time first

Unlike past decades, where beauty standards pushed for radiant faces and flawless appearances, today’s youth are finding confidence in what feels real and lived-in. It’s no longer about hiding your flaws, but highlighting them in a way that feels empowering.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

How to nail the tired girl makeup

While the trend celebrates minimal effort, there’s an art to getting it right. Here’s how you can recreate the tired girl makeup look:

Minimal Base: Forget layers of heavy foundation. Opt for a light-tinted moisturiser or skin tint. Concealer is optional; don’t worry about covering every blemish or circle. Imperfections are part of the charm.

Smudged Eyeliner: The heart of this trend lies in imperfect eyes. Instead of a sharp cat-eye, go for messy eyeliner and softly blended charcoal or brown eyeshadow.

READ MORE: Designers take a cue from horror movies

Flushed Cheeks: A cream blush in muted pinks, mauves, or peaches adds a natural, just-woke-up flush. Dab it lightly across the cheeks and nose for that fresh and laid-back effect.

Glossy Lips: Skip the matte lipsticks. A tinted lip balm or gloss to keep the lips hydrated, soft, and understated.

Tousled Hair: To complement the makeup, leave your hair slightly undone. A messy bun or loose waves complete the laid-back vibe.

