Wedding gift ideas: Choose from these 6 presents to surprise your friends or relatives on their big day

Representational image

As soon as the wedding invitation is received, people themselves start different types of planning. Along with the dress, people start looking for good gifts for the bride and groom. Although it is not an easy task to choose what gift should be given in marriage. If you are also going to attend the wedding of any of your relatives or friends and you do not understand what gift to give them, then you do not have to worry because we have come up with some unique gift ideas.

Here are some great budget-friendly wedding gift ideas for you.

Photo album or photo frame- If the couple is someone close to you, you can gift them a photo album or photo frame. Believe me, this gift will be memorable for him forever. If you want, you can give photos of some special moments spent together by decorating them in a frame. Apart from this, many beautiful decorated photo frames are also available in the market. If you have time, you can also watch it online.

Home Appliances- New couples start their new household after marriage. In such a situation, you can gift them home appliances like a sandwich maker, roti maker, mixer grinder, toaster, microwave, electric rice cooker, and iron. These items will be available for less than Rs.2000.

Spa Gift Card- Nothing can be a better gift for a new bride than a spa gift card. The gift option is best to relieve stress in the rush of marriage. Apart from this, the bride can also gift beauty care, and a makeup box. This will be of great use to them.

Luggage Bags- After marriage, every couple definitely goes on a honeymoon somewhere. In such a situation, luggage bags can also prove to be very useful for them. Whenever he goes on a trip, he will definitely remember you after seeing these bags. Apart from this, you can also give them holiday gift vouchers.

Couple watch- You can also give a couple of watch to the newly married couple at the wedding. This will also be a memorable gift. This watch will always remind him of you. Many types of trading couple watches will be found in the market. If you want, you can also order it online. However, for this, you may have to increase your budget a bit.

Air Purifier Indoor Plants- These are the most attractive, durable and beautiful gifting options. They absorb carbon dioxide and poisonous gas spread inside the house and purify the air of the house. Indoor plants also require less care and complement the look of the living room.