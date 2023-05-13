Wedding dress with 50,890 Swarovski crystals breaks Guinness World Record

The Guinness World Record for the most crystals on a bridal dress has officially been surpassed by a stunning wedding gown with over 50,000 crystals embroidered on it. According to a report in the Guinness World Records, the suit had its premiere on April 14, 2023, during the Si Sposaitalia Collezioni fashion show in Milan, following four months of preparation.

The wedding dress was made by an Italian bridal business named Michela Ferriero that specialises in "luxury and bespoke wedding dresses" and has 50,890 Swarovski crystals.

The record-breaking dress includes a form-fitting silhouette, a sweetheart neckline, and a transparent material. Even the gloves are encrusted with gems to ensure that the bridge glows with each stride.

The customised suit required several months of planning, according to the GWR. Co-founder of the business Michaela Ferriero came up with the design after looking into the best materials to use to carry out the idea. The designer worked with a pattern maker and a crew of seamstresses who were experts in their field to create the garment. The bodice would need to sustain thousands of crystals, so special attention was paid to the construction of the garment's basis.

An exquisite wedding gown with over 50,000 crystals sewn on it has officially broken the Guinness World Record for the most crystals on a bridal outfit. The outfit debuted during the Si Sposaitalia Collezioni fashion show in Milan on April 14, 2023, after four months of preparation, as per a report in the Guinness World Records.

The wedding dress consists of 50,890 Swarovski crystals and was created by an Italian bridal shop Michela Ferriero which specialises in "luxury and bespoke wedding dresses".

According to the GWR official website, "the individual crystals were first stitched into the tulle base of the dress, the crystal fringes on the bodice, the gloves, and finally the crystal chains on the back to provide a cascade of light." A "painstaking" 200 working hours were also required to stitch each crystal.

Even the biggest and most difficult ambitions may come true when you have the people you love at your side, Michela Ferriero told GWR.

The previous record was held by Turkish company Zden Gelinlik Moda Tasarim Ltd. on January 29, 2011, when it displayed 45,024 crystals at the Forum Istanbul Shopping Mall.