Weather update: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in UP, Uttarakhand, Bihar; check latest forecast here

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a comprehensive weather advisory for the coming days, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and squally winds in various regions of India. This monsoon spell is expected to bring significant impact, with the potential for localized flooding, disrupted traffic, and damage to vulnerable structures.

From August 6 to August 10, 2023, the northeastern states of Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, with some areas expecting extremely heavy falls. Residents in these regions are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions, as this can result in localized flooding of roads, waterlogging in low-lying areas, and closure of underpasses, particularly in urban areas.

The Sub-Himalayan regions of West Bengal and Sikkim, along with East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh, are also expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, posing a risk of occasional reduced visibility due to heavy downpours and disruption of traffic in major cities due to waterlogged roads.

Additionally, some regions of Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Gangetic West Bengal might experience heavy rainfall at isolated places. This could lead to minor damage to kutcha roads and horticulture, as well as standing crops being at risk of inundation.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur in multiple regions, including Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and the northeastern states. People in these areas are advised to exercise caution and avoid open spaces during thunderstorms to prevent accidents.

Marine activities in the Arabian Sea, Gulf of Mannar, and Bay of Bengal regions should be suspended as squally winds with speeds ranging from 40 to 65 kmph may create hazardous conditions. Fishermen are specifically urged not to venture into these areas.

Looking ahead to the coming days, flash flood risk is expected in certain watersheds of Southwestern parts of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, as well as Southern parts of Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, Eastern parts of Arunachal Pradesh, and Northern parts of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. Residents in these regions must stay vigilant and take necessary precautions to minimize potential damage from flash floods and landslides.

As this monsoon system progresses, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram & Tripura are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, and residents should be prepared for possible localized flooding, disrupted transportation, and minor damage to property.

This weather advisory serves as a vital resource for residents, authorities, and emergency services to plan and respond effectively to the impending weather conditions. People residing in the affected regions are urged to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and advisories and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety and the safety of their property during this monsoon period.