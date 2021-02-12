'We need to have faith and patience because nothing here is permanent': Karma Sutra

'As you sow, so shall you reap' is the principle behind the theory of Karma - a concept that also inspired author Ritu Sharma to write - "Karma Sutra: An Insight Into How Our Deeds Influence Our Destiny."

In a discussion about her book, Ritu Sharma speaks about how the age-old concept of Karma continues to be a subject of fascinating study and hold relevance even today. According to her, the Karma theory is all about the ricochet effect of our actions, based on the maxim - what goes around, comes around. That's why, says Ritu Sharma, we all need to be aware of our actions and its consequences every moment of our life.

Ritu Sharma replies to some of the questions put before her about her book. Here's an excerpt from the conversation.

What made you choose to write on the topic of 'Karma'?

I think the evident disparity in people's lives and fortunes made me want to explore why is one person a prince and another a pauper. Also, if goodness is rewarding, then why do we see good people suffering? That’s another aspect I wanted to question.

What makes your book different from the other books on the same topic?

Well, what makes it different is that it focuses on the process of the conversion of 'cause into effect'. It also explains how we are in control of our lives to an extent where we need to understand that 'what we sow, so shall we reap'.

What are the three things that your readers stand to gain from the book 'Karma Sutra'?

I would say that after reading about the theory of Karma and how it works, my readers would be convince that goodness is rewarded. It may take time but it does reward the doer of the good. Secondly, no matter how tempting the idea of revenge is, it's best to leave it to the Law of Karma to take its course. This concept will help liberate the readers to quite an extent from the negative feelings of revenge and retribution that may be detrimental to their evolution and peace of mind. Thirdly, this book will help people understand and accept that we alone are responsible for the kind of lives we have - good or bad. Life constantly provides us a platform for our evolution, and we need to grow as thinking beings. Unless we are conspicuous and aware of the implications of our actions, however small, we will never be able to cultivate our ethical self and will continue to be at the mercy of our destinies.

What makes your book relevant in today's world?

I think during the time of COVID, regardless of people who are flourishing and those who are financially facing challenges, the truth of the matter is that this pandemic has forced us to look at our relationship with mother nature. We all know we have been ill-treating nature for long and how. And there is no better time than now to reflect upon this concept - 'as you sow, so shall you reap' even with regard to nature. The current global situation only shows that nature wants us to reflect on how we have been treating her. And taking care of our environment, following precautions and respecting distancing is nothing but a way of doing your duty towards others and towards your environment - which will only end up coming back to you in some way or the other as your good or bad Karmas.

Krishna says that there is nothing like unmerited suffering. So if we are suffering or going through certain challenges in life, we need to understand that it's brought upon ourselves, and that's why we need to reflect on our past and present conduct. Even those who are flourishing need to reflect as to why they have been spared. The thing is, we need to have faith and patience because nothing here is permanent. Whatever has come, will pass. So with this faith they need to bide their time and try and make the most because existence does have a way of sustaining us. There is no denying that. So we just need to keep the faith and be aware of our actions and their consequences.