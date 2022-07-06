Ways to manage your anxiety

Pixabay

Anxiety is the world's biggest problem very common in today's generation. The 21st century has witnessed a worldwide epidemic of poor mental health and related illnesses.

An estimated population of 275 million suffers from anxiety which is around 4 % of the world's population. Where females cover (170million which is more as compared to males covering 105 million.

Psychologists and doctors have provided various ways through which you can control your anxiety.

Mandalas

Originated from the Sanskrit language Mandalas mean circle and the basic meaning is to focus on one object. It is one of the very interesting ways to control your anxiety is by making mandalas according to mental health experts Mandalas play a therapeutic role in healing your mind. whenever you feel like anxiety is kicking in.

Breathing activity

When facing an anxiety attack instead of inhaling and exhaling deeply try breathing to a rhythm of a nursery rhyme. This process is very helpful as people hyperventilate from anxiety and normal inhealing and exhaling do not always work.

Stop and move on activity

Give yourself a set amount of time to think and be anxious about it. Then force yourself not to think about it and move on. Give yourself an amount of specific time whether a minute on two and think of all the worst possible ways and then stop and move on.

Journal

Maintaining a journal is also part of controlling your anxiety . Maintain a journal, and write down your thoughts and feelings in it . This process will help you calm your mind down as well as your Anxiety.