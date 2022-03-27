Water-rich fruits to keep you hydrated this summer season

Water is essential for a variety of reasons, including regulating body temperature, keeping joints lubricated, preventing infections, delivering nutrients to cells, and keeping organs functioning properly. Sleep quality, cognition, and happiness are all improved by being hydrated.

The volume of urine flowing through the kidneys increases as a result of increased fluid intake. Mineral concentrations are diluted, making them less likely to solidify and form clumps.

Apart from water, it's also necessary to eat fruits that are high in water and include a variety of other nutrients to stay hydrated.

Mangos

Mangoes are excellent for digestion. They are high in antioxidants and hence can help to increase immunity. They help to decrease cholesterol while also promoting eye health. Mangoes are one of the best summer fruits because of all of these features.

Apples

Apples have been shown to promote metabolic function, heart health, and blood sugar regulation. They're chock-full of vitamins and minerals that build strong bones, teeth, and skin.



Oranges



Oranges have numerous health benefits, including lowering cholesterol, increasing heart function, and boosting skin health due to their high Vitamin C content.



Cantaloupe



Cantaloupes are high in Vitamin C and A, both of which are important for immunity. Cantaloupes' high potassium content helps to keep blood pressure in check. Cantaloupe's beta carotene aids in the prevention of cataracts and enhances vision.



Tomato



Tomato, the wonder fruit, is not only a tasty addition to your regular dishes, but it also has so many health benefits that you will fall in love with it all over again. Tomatoes' high Vitamin A content can help to prevent macular degeneration, which causes vision loss. This moisturising fruit can lower your blood pressure and improve your skin's general health.



For the uninitiated, increasing your water intake can help you lose weight by modestly improving your metabolism, which can help you burn more calories on a regular basis.