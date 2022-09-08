Water intoxication: why you shouldn't drink too much water when not thirsty?

When you drink water without thirst it can cause overhydration and many health problems may arise.

Life couldn’t exist without water. But in the right circumstance, water can be as dangerous as any poison. When you drink water without thirst it can cause overhydration and many health problems may arise.

When you drink too much water your kidneys filter out excess waste and water from your bloodstream. But they can only process 800-1,000 mL of water an hour. And if you somehow manage to drink more than that without throwing up, you can run into trouble. Because you’re drinking faster than your kidneys can process it. So the excess ends up in your cells.

Normally, your cells are surrounded by a carefully-balanced solution of sodium and water, which flows in and out through tiny holes in the cellular membrane, so it keeps the sodium concentration both in and out of the cell balanced. But when you drink too much water, the sodium solution gets diluted. It’s not salty enough. So some of that extra water rushes into the cell to restore balance and that causes it to swell up. Doctors call this water intoxication and it’s a big problem. Now, most of your cells can handle the swelling to a degree since soft, flexible tissue like fat and muscle can stretch. But for the cells in your brain which isn’t stretchy. Our skull is hard like a rock. So, as your brain swells, it builds up the pressure in your head.

At first, you might experience headaches, confusion, or drowsiness.

Our body is an amazing mechanism, it tells you whenever it feels dehydrated. So, you do not need those extra glasses.

Don't drink water in a standing posture as your cells struggle to absorb water.

You may have to take some extra rounds of washroom if you drink water more than your body needs.

But as the pressure increases, you risk brain damage, coma, and even death. And it could all be over in less than ten hours.

People with certain kidney issues are also vulnerable since they can’t properly process water and the problem isn’t unique to water.

For example, the same thing can happen if you down too much beer at once. That’s called potomania.

The average healthy adult needs somewhere around 3-4 liters of water a day. And since this can come from food and other drinks too. So drink water only when you’re thirsty, and then stop.