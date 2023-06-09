Search icon
Water birth: Everything to know about this natural, painless delivery option

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 05:44 PM IST

Water birth or hydrotherapy is a natural birthing method where the mother gives birth in a tub or pool of warm water. It is believed to ease the pain of labor and delivery and provide a more calming and relaxing environment for both the mother and baby. 

Water birth has many benefits. The warm water in the tub helps to relax the mother's muscles, which can reduce the pain and discomfort of labor. The buoyancy of the water also helps to support the mother's weight, which can reduce pressure on the joints and spine. This can make it easier for the mother to move into different positions during labor, which can help to speed up the delivery process.

Water birth can also be a more calming and peaceful experience for both the mother and baby. The warm water can help to reduce stress and anxiety, which can make it easier for the mother to focus on the delivery process. This can also help to reduce the risk of complications during delivery, such as high blood pressure or fetal distress.

However, there are also some risks associated with water birth. For example, there is a risk of infection if the water in the tub is not properly maintained. There is also a risk of the baby inhaling water during delivery, which can lead to respiratory problems. 

In order to have a water birth, you must meet certain health criteria:

  • Full-term, low-risk pregnancy
  • Free of infection and other medical conditions
  • Pregnant with one baby (not twins)
  • No history of high blood pressure
  • No history of bleeding disorders
  • No complications during pregnancy or labor
  • Must meet pre-pregnancy BMI criteria

It is important to consult with a healthcare provider to determine if water birth is the right option for you. Your healthcare provider can help you to assess the risks and benefits of water birth, and can provide guidance on how to safely prepare for and carry out a water birth.

