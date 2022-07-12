Watching too much TV can lead to heart disease

Pixabay

A new study shows that if we could limit our daily television viewing, we could reduce our risk of heart disease. Coronary heart disease occurs when fatty material builds up inside the coronary arteries causing them to narrow, reducing the heart’s blood supply.

“Reducing time spent on watching TV should be recognized as a key behavioral target for prevention of coronary heart disease, irrespective of genetic susceptibility and traditional risk markers,” said Dr. Youngwon Kim, an assistant professor at the University of Hong Kong.

"Unfavourable levels of these cardiometabolic risk markers may lead to increased risk of developing coronary heart disease,” he added.

The study suggested that the higher the amount of television watched, the higher the risk of developing coronary heart disease. It includes several other factors include age, sex, smoking habits, diet, body mass index, and physical activity.

Kim and colleagues' reports show how they used data from 373,026 white British people aged 40-69 who were part of an endeavor known as the UK Biobank study.

Compared with people who watched four or more hours of TV a day, those who watched an hour or less had a 16% lower risk of developing coronary heart disease, while for those who watched two to three hours a day the risk was 6% lower.

