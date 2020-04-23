'Watching it on replay': Canadian PM Justin Trudeau flips his hair during media briefing; netizens can't stop gushing

It was Canadian Prime Minister's just one hair flip that is breaking the internet.

Justin Trudeau is one of the most handsome politicians we have in today's time and you won't disagree. If you don't know why Justin Trudeau was trending on social media from the past two days, we're here to help.

In the past few weeks, Trudeau has been working from home and regularly speaks to members of the press outside his Ottawa cottage.

Trudeau recently gave a press briefing regarding coronavirus pandemic and how Canada is tackling it. The press briefing was watched by citizens across the country.

However, the internet got stuck to one moment from the briefing which can make any woman go weak at her knees.

During the speech, Trudeau had some strands of hair fall in front of his eyes and he did what any sane person would do - a hair flip.

Pretty soon, social media was abuzz with his hair flipping the video.

From slow-motion version to adding romantic audio, Justin flipping his hair started doing the rounds on social media, and we are NOT complaining.

Netizens couldn't stop themselves from gushing over him. Take a look...

After watching this video of hair flip Man I have crush on this man#JustinTrudeau pic.twitter.com/BN9LOwfevo — Jhalli (@isillypie) April 20, 2020

Your hair looks sexy pushed back. #JustinTrudeau | that hair flip tho. pic.twitter.com/HTCaGCAyVn — (@ShanezaSays) April 22, 2020

We can drag Justin Trudeau for his leadership, and policies sand for this and that, like we do most politicians. But let me tell you: that salt and pepper facial hair with his THICK AF HEADTOP while in the throes of Rona? Shit’s on point. — victoria newman’s anger translator (@erika_kay10) April 20, 2020

He is a handsome dude! — Lakshmi Gaur (@LKBulusu) April 22, 2020

How many times have you watched the video?