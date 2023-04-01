Mukesh Ambani’s bahu Shloka Mehta flaunts her baby bump in saree during NMACC opening, watch viral video

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta at NMACC opening

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta arrived in style to attend the opening ceremony of Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on Friday (March 31). Shloka Mehta grabbed the eyeballs as she flaunted her baby bump in a golden-colored saree.

For the unversed, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani have three children, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani and all of them are interested in carrying forward the idea of bringing Indian arts and culture under one roof and the inauguration of NMACC is seen as a massive step in this direction.

For the opening, which was attended by several Bollywood stars, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta came together and the couple posed for the camera too. Shloka Mehta flaunted her baby bump for the first time, which means that she is set to become a mother again. It is to be noted that Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta are the proud parents of a son named Prtihvi.

Shloka Mehta styled her vintage golden-coloured saree with contrasting silk dupatta. She added more beauty to her look by wearing diamond danglers and a maang teeka. On the other hand, Aakash Ambani chose a Indo-wester ensemble.