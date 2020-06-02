Watch: Video of snow leopard raising its cubs in trans Himalayas goes viral

While the lockdown may have slowed down life, it is nature that is smiling and thriving.

A video of a snow leopard along with its cubs is going viral on social media. Shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan, the 30-second clips shows the snow leopard and its cubs in the Trans-Himalayas region.

The video shows the snow leopard helping its two cubs crossing a stream while the third one crosses the stream all by itself. Praveen Kaswan shared the video with a caption, "#Life. It thrives everywhere. See this snow #leopard captured by a camera trap in trans Himalayas raising the family. Such adaptation".

The latest sighting of this rare species has been captured by the hidden cameras in the area.

#Life. It thrives everywhere. See this snow #leopard captured by camera trap in trans Himalayas raising the family. Such adaptation. @TheForester16 pic.twitter.com/vbq4Re11WJ — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 31, 2020

The video is going on Twitter and garnered more than 14k views & 1600 likes.

The snow leopard is a rare species and the maximum population of snow leopards is found in Mongolia and China. There is a dedicated International Snow Leopard Day (October 23) to talk about this rare specie

There is a conservation programme called the Global Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection (GSLEP) programme in which several countries are members.