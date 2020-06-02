Watch: Video of snow leopard raising its cubs in trans Himalayas goes viral
A video of a snow leopard along with its cubs is going viral on social media.
DNA webdesk
While the lockdown may have slowed down life, it is nature that is smiling and thriving.
A video of a snow leopard along with its cubs is going viral on social media. Shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan, the 30-second clips shows the snow leopard and its cubs in the Trans-Himalayas region.
The video shows the snow leopard helping its two cubs crossing a stream while the third one crosses the stream all by itself. Praveen Kaswan shared the video with a caption, "#Life. It thrives everywhere. See this snow #leopard captured by a camera trap in trans Himalayas raising the family. Such adaptation".
The latest sighting of this rare species has been captured by the hidden cameras in the area.
Here's the video...
#Life. It thrives everywhere. See this snow #leopard captured by camera trap in trans Himalayas raising the family. Such adaptation. @TheForester16 pic.twitter.com/vbq4Re11WJ— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 31, 2020
The video is going on Twitter and garnered more than 14k views & 1600 likes. Here's how netizens reacted to the video...
Beautiful creations— Pradeep (@pradk_) May 31, 2020
@mehtalogy Never seen an entire family of snow leopards together, rare sight! Brilliant!— Anjana Seshadri (@AnjSes) May 31, 2020
Absolutely...delight to watch the family of this rare species...— Ashish Mehta (@mehtalogy) June 1, 2020
Such a beautiful leopard— &hweta (@sinha_gudiya) May 31, 2020
Wow ice to see the real inhabitants of Himalaya— Jschauhan (@Jschauh80264230) May 31, 2020
The snow leopard is a rare species and the maximum population of snow leopards is found in Mongolia and China. There is a dedicated International Snow Leopard Day (October 23) to talk about this rare specie
There is a conservation programme called the Global Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection (GSLEP) programme in which several countries are members.