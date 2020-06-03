Watch: Video of python strangling deer will give you the chills

A bone-chilling of a giant python strangling a deer has gone viral on social media. The 24-second video shot in Thailand on Friday shows the deer and python lying on the side of a road in an open zoo in the country with the python trying to strangulate the deer.

The video was shared by the assistant director of Dusit Zoo on Twitter with the caption, "The incident occurred yesterday at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo".

In the horrifying video, the python can be seen coiling itself around the deer and choking it to death. However, the end of the video was different yet very delightful as a person standing off-camera saved the deer's life by beating the python away using a long branch.

The person who is not recorded on camera repeatedly pokes the python with a tree branch until it gives up and slithers away. However, there is a scary second when the python gets up in an attacking stance towards the human.

Watch the video here...

The original video has garnered 1.4 million views and more than 62,000 retweets.

"Glad they helped because the deer is under the care of the zoo," wrote one person in the comments section.

"Don't mess with the food chain," said another.

"When you have a choice between kindness & right, always be kind," IFS officer Susanta Nanda wrote. "They better be left alone," IFS officer Parveen Kaswan said.