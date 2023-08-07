Watch: Video of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani singing 'Aati Rahengi Baharen' wins hearts, goes viral

Headlines

Most expensive Indian song likely to be in this film as makers spent Rs 90 crore on songs, it’s not Shah Rukh’s Jawan

This Chennai woman used to earn just 50 paise, now runs Rs 2 lakh per day revenue company; her net worth is…

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Australia announce extended 18-man squad, star batter left out

Sunny Deol shares his thoughts on dad Dharmendra kissing Shabana Azmi in RRKPK: 'He is the only actor...'

'Marry your best friend': Deepika Padukone's heartwarming note dedicated to Ranveer Singh goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman and Bellie send legal notice to director, demand Rs 2 crore: 'She now refuses to...'

Most expensive Indian song likely to be in this film as makers spent Rs 90 crore on songs, it’s not Shah Rukh’s Jawan

This Chennai woman used to earn just 50 paise, now runs Rs 2 lakh per day revenue company; her net worth is…

Weight loss tips: Low calorie fruits to lose belly fat

India's highest-paid bank CEOs in FY23

AI reimagines South superstars as Ken in Barbie

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Sunny Deol shares his thoughts on dad Dharmendra kissing Shabana Azmi in RRKPK: 'He is the only actor...'

'Marry your best friend': Deepika Padukone's heartwarming note dedicated to Ranveer Singh goes viral

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma talks about Seema Haider-Sachin Meena's cross-border romance: 'Love knows no boundaries'

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Watch: Video of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani singing 'Aati Rahengi Baharen' wins hearts, goes viral

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are one of the richest people in the world, however, they often grab headlines for their gracefulness and their down-to-earth nature. While Mukesh Ambani is known for his business acumen, Nita Ambani also supports her husband in every way. She is a profound dancer, a philanthropist, and a businesswoman. Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani have been married for more than 35 years and keep fans on their toes, serving couple goals. 

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 09:46 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are one of the richest people in the world, however, they often grab headlines for their gracefulness and their down-to-earth nature. While Mukesh Ambani is known for his business acumen, Nita Ambani also supports her husband in every way. She is a profound dancer, a philanthropist, and a businesswoman. Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani have been married for more than 35 years and keep fans on their toes, serving couple goals. 

Now, a new video of Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani is going viral from when they appeared on the talk show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. In the video shared by the show's host, Nita Ambani, and Mukesh Ambani can be heard singing the popular Bollywood song Aati Rahengi Baharan by Amit Kumar, Asha Bhosle, and Kishore Kumar. 

Watch the viral video here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@simigarewalofficial)

In the video, a young Nita Ambani could be seen wearing a peach-hued embellished saree with a matching blouse. 

Mukesh Ambani, on the other hand, donned brown-hued suit pants paired with a crisp white shirt and a red tie.

As soon as the video went viral on social media, netizens couldn't help but react to it and shower praises on Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. While one user wrote, "Nitaji Ambani getting more and more beautiful and gorgeous day by day," while another commented, "Down to earth couple." A third user wrote, "They deserve all the money because their heart seems so pure and innocent."

READ | Meet IAS officer Simi Karan, who cracked IIT, UPSC in same year, was inspired by helping slum children, got AIR...

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Lappu sa Sachin' : Yashraj Mukhate strikes viral gold with epic track on Seema Haider's story, watch

Happy Friendship Day 2023: 30 + wishes, quotes, messages to share with your best friends to make them feel special

Mukesh Ambani's company gets Rs 18,190 crore fund from Swedish agency to finance 5G roll out

Haryana violence: Nuh SP and Deputy Commissioner transferred after communal clashes, check details

Delhi weather update: IMD predicts light rain in NCR cities today; check forecast for Noida, Gurugram

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE