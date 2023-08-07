Watch: Video of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani singing 'Aati Rahengi Baharen' wins hearts, goes viral

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are one of the richest people in the world, however, they often grab headlines for their gracefulness and their down-to-earth nature. While Mukesh Ambani is known for his business acumen, Nita Ambani also supports her husband in every way. She is a profound dancer, a philanthropist, and a businesswoman. Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani have been married for more than 35 years and keep fans on their toes, serving couple goals.

Now, a new video of Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani is going viral from when they appeared on the talk show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. In the video shared by the show's host, Nita Ambani, and Mukesh Ambani can be heard singing the popular Bollywood song Aati Rahengi Baharan by Amit Kumar, Asha Bhosle, and Kishore Kumar.

Watch the viral video here

In the video, a young Nita Ambani could be seen wearing a peach-hued embellished saree with a matching blouse.

Mukesh Ambani, on the other hand, donned brown-hued suit pants paired with a crisp white shirt and a red tie.

As soon as the video went viral on social media, netizens couldn't help but react to it and shower praises on Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. While one user wrote, "Nitaji Ambani getting more and more beautiful and gorgeous day by day," while another commented, "Down to earth couple." A third user wrote, "They deserve all the money because their heart seems so pure and innocent."

