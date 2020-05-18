Trending#

Watch: TikTok video of man dancing on Hrithik Roshan's 'you are my sonia' goes viral

The video has garnered more than 523,000 views and more than 10k retweets.


May 18, 2020

Do you remember taping your foot on Hrithik Roshan's superhit song 'You Are My Sonia'? The song was released 19 years back and it broke all the records. Before you go back to memories of the song, here's something that will bring an ear to ear smile on your face.

A video of a man dancing on the track has gone viral. Arman Rathod is an immensely talented dancer who has been sharing his videos on TikTok. But now, his videos have started going viral on Twitter. Twitter user Rosy shared his video with the caption, "C'mon Twitter make him famous."

The video has garnered more than 523,000 views and more than 10k retweets. "Wow! Amazing talent", wrote a user. "He's so graceful and fluid", wrote another.

