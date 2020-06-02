Watch: This bear's 'pole dance' is too good to be missed!

Bears have known for their cute actions and now a video of a bear doing 'pole dance' is going viral on social media. A video shared by an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer on Sunday shows a bear rubbing his back against a pole to get relief from itching.

In a 13-second long clip shows bear doing all sorts of moves against the pole to get some relief which looks like it was pole dancing.

Sudha Ramen, an IFS officer shared the video with a caption, "Ever imagined how would a bear dance?? This video is not about their dance. Usually, the male bears rub their backs over the trees and poles to leave their scent. It's a behaviour to mark their territory. More often during the breeding season. Mothers train cubs to do that".

Watch the video here...

Ever imagined how would a bear dance?? This video is not about their dance. Usually the male bears rub their backs over the trees and poles to leave their scent. It's a behaviour to mark their territory. More often during breeding season. Mothers train cubs to do that. Via SM. pic.twitter.com/mtNO38HJi1 — Sudha Ramen IFS (@SudhaRamenIFS) May 31, 2020

While netizens were impressed by its moves, some called him ‘Michael Jackson in the making’. 'This is another kind of polar bear', wrote one user.

Well, seriously fuzzy bear acing as a pole dancer is a total treat to the eyes.

The IFS staffer also shared a video on Monday where a bear is seen doing ‘his version of yoga’.