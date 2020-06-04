Watch: Residents at quarantine centre in Bihar dance to ‘Sandese Aate Hai’ to keep morale high

Living in quarantine, away from family can be tough. Spending days in a coronavirus facility in all isolation can take a toll on anybody's mental health.

However, there are many ways by which we can keep yourselves away from negativity. Wondering how? Follow how residents of a quarantine centre in Bihar are using music to keep their spirits high.

A video from Juafar Quarantine Centre in Siwan, Bihar is going viral on social media. which shows residents dancing and singing to the 1997 song Sandese Aate Hain from the film Border.

Shared by Uttar Pradesh police officer Rahul Srivastav, the video also shows people living in quarantine centre maintaining social distance within the premises while doing this activity.

Police officer Rahul Srivastav shared the 30-second video on Twitter on June 2 calling it a 'Covidance' and it has garnered over 5,000 views so far.

Watch the video here...

Netizens were pleased to see how people keeping themselves motivated and also praised the authorities of the centre for maintaining the norms.

Bihar is unique bri — Vishal Singh (@VishalS53680780) June 3, 2020

बहुत सुंदर। अति सराहनीय। — Anil Kumar (@AnilKum52533250) June 2, 2020

This was really heart whelming — Sadiya Seraj (@SadiyaSeraj) June 3, 2020

Wahhh... inspiration — Manusha (@Manusha_sree) June 3, 2020