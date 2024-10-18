Radhika’s lehenga featured a cropped cape jacket, a bustier blouse, and a matching A-line skirt.

Radhika Merchant recently attended a friend’s wedding, where a video of her dancing to Sajna Ve Sajna from Rajkummar Rao’s film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video surfaced online. The Ambani family’s choti bahu stole the show with her graceful moves alongside her friends.

For the wedding function, Radhika donned a stunning black velvet lehenga, adorned with vibrant red and green roses, from Rohit Bal’s latest collection. The same ensemble had been worn by Ananya Panday during the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week, where she closed the show for the designer. Let’s break down Radhika’s gorgeous bridesmaid look.

Radhika’s lehenga featured a cropped cape jacket, a bustier blouse, and a matching A-line skirt. The velvet outfit was a perfect pick for the wedding season, and Radhika’s style truly made a statement. Her sleeveless blouse boasted a sweetheart neckline, fitted bust, and cropped hem. She layered it with a matching cape jacket with a raised neckline, open front, and gold embroidered borders. The A-line lehenga was detailed with intricate gold zardosi work, sequin embellishments, and a floor-length hem.

For accessories, Radhika opted for a luxurious emerald necklace, bracelets, and delicate teardrop earrings. She styled her hair in a sleek ponytail and went for minimal makeup to complete her elegant look.

Recently, Radhika also celebrated her birthday with friends and family. A clip from the celebration showed her cutting her cake and feeding the first slice to her husband, Anant Ambani. She looked radiant in a white halter-neck silk blouse paired with a red floor-length skirt. She accessorized with diamond earrings, bracelets, and rings, and styled her hair in a centre-parted ponytail, finishing the look with striking makeup.

Radhika married Anant Ambani in a grand three-day celebration earlier this year in July.