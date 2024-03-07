Twitter
WATCH: How Isha Ambani’s jewels studded blouse for Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding bash was made, video inside

Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani and other members of the family got special attention from fashion enthusiasts due to their super-expensive dresses.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 07, 2024, 09:34 AM IST

Isha Ambani is daughter of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani who has a net worth of more than Rs 975819 crore. The whole Ambani family was all over the news in the past week as India’s richest family hosted a massive pre-wedding bash for Anant Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani. Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani and other members of the family got special attention from fashion enthusiasts due to their super-expensive dresses. However, a special bejeweled blouse of Isha Ambani is now doing rounds on social media platforms. In a video shared by designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, it is revealed how the exclusive masterpiece was made for Isha Ambani. The daughter of India’s richest man wore the blouse on her brother Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding event in Jamnagar.

As revealed by the brand, some of the pieces belong to her personal collection and new jewels were also sourced from Gujarat and Rajasthan especially to be stitched on to the garment. The precious ornaments were dismantled and reinvented into couture where each jewel was first placed on hand-drawn paper patterns. After rounds of artistic experimentation, different stitches of gold and silver Zardozi work were infused with the jewellery pieces to create the wearable work of art. The piece was reminiscent of Abu Sandeep’s collection of bejewelled blouses that were featured in their 2012 book, ‘India Fantastique’. You can watch the video below.
 

 

Isha Ambani wore several dresses designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s star-studded pre-wedding event. The 3-day event in Jamnagar witnessed few of the richest people in India and in the world. 

