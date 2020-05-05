Watch: Delhi cop's rendition of 'Teri Mitti' as tribute to frontline workers will make you teary

A Delhi personnel's rendition of 'Teri Mitti' from Akshay Kumar's film Kesari as a tribute to the countless frontline workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic in the country is breaking the internet.

The over a minute-long audiovisual song, titled 'Teri mitti mein' was released by Rajat Rathor on his Facebook account on April 26.

“A tribute from my side for all the heroes who are fighting with this pandemic. Doctors and force members salute to all of you. This song is one of my fave songs”, the caption said.

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms, with many praising the cop. The video has been shared more than 672 times and has garnered one thousand likes.

The song which has originally been sung by B Praak has been written by Manoj Muntashir. In the movie, which hit the theatres in 2019, the song has been pictured on Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra.