Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy defeat Indonesian top-seeded pair to clinch Korea Open title

Weather update: Red and orange alerts issued for 7 states amid heavy rainfall; check latest IMD forecast

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz, Jad Hadid evicted from show? Here's what we know

Appeal to Opposition with folded hands to join debate in Parliament: Anurag Thakur on Manipur violence

After Harmanpreet slams 'pathetic' umpiring, Nigar Sultana asks her team to walk out of joint photograph

Sunny Leone recalls receiving support from Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Sonam Kapoor after controversial 2016 interview

10 superfoods men of all ages should eat

6 morning drinks for weight loss

Fatty liver: 5 swollen body parts that could be sign of liver disease

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

'I was pushed hard...': Amitabh Bachchan on skipping Kalki 2898 AD first glimpse launch at San Diego Comic Con

Watch: Alaya F sweats it out in gym; check out her rigorous workout routine

For her workout session, Alaya looked stunning in a lilac sports bra paired with matching shorts and white sport shoes.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 04:29 PM IST

Alaya F, the talented actress, is not only known for her roles on screen but also for being a dedicated fashion and fitness enthusiast. Her social media is a testament to her commitment to inspiring her followers to embrace a wholesome lifestyle. From morning rituals to DIY skincare and healthy food recipes, Alaya truly embodies a healthy and fit mindset.

Recently, she delighted her fans by sharing a glimpse of her intense gym session on her Instagram story. In the video, Alaya can be seen passionately following her hardcore training routine. One highlight of her workout was her new favorite abs exercise, which involved using dumbbells and a weight belt to challenge herself further.

For her workout session, Alaya looked stunning in a lilac sports bra paired with matching shorts and white sport shoes. Embracing a natural and refreshing look, she opted for no makeup and styled her hair in a high braided ponytail.

In her Instagram post, she wrote, 'labeling it as ‘My new favourite ab exercise’ and tagged her trainer ‘@anushkanandani’.

Alaya F continues to inspire her followers with her dedication to fitness and wellness, proving that staying healthy and fit in both mind and body is a rewarding journey.

Benefits of doing abs workout:

Core Strength: Abs exercises primarily target the muscles in your core, including the rectus abdominis, transverse abdominis, and obliques. Strengthening these muscles enhances your core stability and improves your posture.

Improved Posture: A strong core helps you maintain better posture as it supports your spine and reduces the risk of back pain and injuries.

Enhanced Balance and Stability: When your core is strong, it positively affects your balance and stability, making you more agile and coordinated in various physical activities.

Fat Burning: While spot reduction is not possible, engaging in abs exercises can contribute to overall fat burning when combined with a healthy diet and regular exercise routine.

Increased Flexibility: Many abs exercises involve dynamic movements that can help improve flexibility in your core and lower back.

