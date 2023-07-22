Headlines

Watch: Aditi Rao Hydari walks ramp in ethereal outfits for Siddartha Tytler

Aditi recently walked the ramp for designer Siddartha Tytler and the pictures from the show made their way to Instagram and we have been drooling since then.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 11:31 PM IST

Aditi Rao Hydari is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From keeping it chic and stylish in casual ensembles to showing us how to dress up as the boss babe in formal power suits, Aditi can do it all. Aditi's ethnic fashion tales are our favourite. From flowy anarkalis to decking up in sequin lehengas, Aditi knows how to ace fashion goals for every occasion. Aditi's fashion mantra is short and simple – the actor believes in keeping it stylish and comfortable, with a dash of sass.

Aditi recently walked the ramp for designer Siddartha Tytler and the pictures from the show made their way to Instagram and we have been drooling since then.

 

 

Aditi's makeup and hair stylish shared a slew of pictures of the actor from the fashion show in the form of a short video clip on Instagram and we are stunned at the amazing ensemble. Aditi looked like a queen as she played muse to fashion designer Siddartha Tytler and decked up in a black and white lehenga from the shelves of the designer. Aditi decked up in a sleek black silk blouse with a dramatic neckline featuring turtleneck details, cascading to netted patterns. She added a long and flowy black skirt featuring intricate details in white thread work. In a black silk dupatta around her shoulders featuring silver borders and white embroidery work, Aditi looked ravishing as she smiled for the pictures.

Aditi further accessorised her look for the day in golden ear studs and a statement golden hath punja bracelet. Styled by Elton J Fernandez, Aditi wore her tresses into a sleek bun with a middle part and added more ethnic vibes to her look with white flowers on the bun. Aditi kept her makeup minimal as she let her gorgeous ensemble do all the talking. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, feathered eyebrows, contoured cheeks, a shade of nude lipstick and a small black bindi, Aditi looked stunning as she walked the ramp.

