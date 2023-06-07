Wash these body parts or face these dangers, full details

Health tips: Maintaining personal hygiene is essential, and a daily bath helps keep our bodies clean. However, many people tend to overlook certain body parts that also require attention. Neglecting the cleanliness of these organs can have consequences, even though they may not seem important at first glance.

Feet and nails are two such body parts that often go unnoticed when it comes to cleanliness. Some individuals assume that while showering, the water automatically reaches and cleans these areas. However, this assumption is flawed. When we cleanse the rest of our body, the dirt and impurities from those areas flow down and accumulate on our feet and nails. Failure to clean them separately can lead to the risk of infections.

Neglecting foot hygiene can increase the chances of developing conditions like athlete's foot. Shockingly, a report reveals that 50 percent of both men and women do not wash their feet during bathing. Another 25 percent wash them occasionally. Dirty feet can accumulate dirt and grime, making it challenging to remove. Moreover, not washing feet regularly has been linked to athlete's foot infection, affecting 25 percent of individuals in the UK and the US. This infection causes cracked skin, peeling, itching, and a burning sensation.

To maintain proper foot hygiene, it is recommended by the American Health Agency to thoroughly wash feet with soap every other day. It is important to pay attention to all parts of the foot, including between the toes. After washing, ensure that the feet are completely dry before putting on socks and shoes. Wearing footwear with wet feet should be avoided to prevent fungal growth. Additionally, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises trimming nails every 6-8 weeks to promote foot health.

Read more: Got your tongue burnt? 5 tips for quick relief