Want to work out at home? Get fit for free with THESE top 5 workout apps

If you're looking to get in shape but don't have the budget for a gym membership or personal trainer, don't worry! There are plenty of great free workout apps available that can help you reach your fitness goals. Here are five of the best free workout apps to try right now for Indians:

Home Workout - No Equipment

This app offers a variety of bodyweight workouts that can be done at home with no equipment required. It includes workouts for different body parts, as well as full-body workouts and yoga sessions. The app also provides workout plans tailored to your fitness level, so you can gradually increase the intensity of your workouts as you get stronger.

7 Minute Workout

As the name suggests, this app offers quick and effective workouts that can be done in just seven minutes. It includes a variety of exercises, such as push-ups, squats, and lunges, that can be done with minimal space and no equipment. The app also allows you to customize your workouts and track your progress.

JEFIT

This app is perfect for weightlifting enthusiasts, as it offers a wide range of exercises and routines designed specifically for strength training. It includes detailed instructions and video demonstrations for each exercise, as well as a tracker to help you track your progress. You can also join workout groups and compete with other users to stay motivated.

Fitbit Coach

Fitbit Coach offers personalized workout plans and coaching to help you reach your fitness goals. It includes workouts for all fitness levels, as well as exercises tailored to specific areas of the body. You can also track your progress and set reminders to stay on track.

MyFitnessPal

This app is more than just a workout tracker – it's a comprehensive health and fitness platform. In addition to providing a variety of workouts and exercise plans, it also includes a calorie tracker and nutrition planner to help you reach your health goals. You can also connect with other users for motivation and support.

Overall, these five free workout apps are great options for anyone looking to get in shape without breaking the bank. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned fitness enthusiast, there's an app on this list that can help you reach your goals. So why wait? Download one of these apps and get started on your fitness journey today!