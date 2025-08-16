Want to stay fit like Shilpa Shetty? Try her protein-rich sattu drink recipe

From Gauri Khan to Twinkle Khanna: 5 star wives turning interior styling into successful businesses
LIFESTYLE
Shilpa Shetty had shared her protein-rich sattu drink recipe. Packed nutrition, improved digestion, boosted energy, aided weight loss, and kept the body hydrated naturally.
During the humid season, staying hydrated becomes a top priority. While drinking plenty of water is essential, people often opt for natural drinks that quench thirst and keep the body cool. The sattu drink stands out as a traditional, nutritious, and refreshing option, popular in Bihar and other parts of North India. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty recently shared her recipe for this cooling drink, encouraging followers to include it in their diet.
Shilpa Shetty shared a video on her social media account demonstrating how to prepare a protein-rich sattu drink. In her post, she explained that sattu is an age-old natural food high in fibre and protein, rich in iron and magnesium. She recommended it especially for individuals constantly on the go, engaged in workouts, or struggling with weight loss issues.
Sattu is packed with numerous health benefits. It is known for its hydrating and detoxifying properties, which help flush out toxins from the body. Its high fibre content had supported better digestion and improved bowel movements, while its protein richness had made it a popular choice among fitness enthusiasts.
Additionally, sattu also helps with weight management, as it keeps you full for longer without being heavy on the stomach. It also helps in regulating blood pressure, diabetes or hypertension.
Sattu is a powdered roasted gram or chana, known for its cooling effect on the body. Shilpa Shetty's refreshing sattu drink recipe includes 3 tablespoons of sattu powder, half a teaspoon of amchur powder, half a teaspoon of cumin powder, chopped mint and coriander leaves, pink salt, lemon juice, water, ice, and a pinch of coconut sugar (optional).
Blend all ingredients, then stir in chopped chillis. Pour into a jug, garnish with coriander leaves, and serve chilled for a refreshing and nutritious drink.
