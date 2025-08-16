'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

From Gauri Khan to Twinkle Khanna: 5 star wives turning interior styling into successful businesses

Rohit Sharma nears ODI captaincy milestone, set to overtake Rahul Dravid in elite list

Sara Tendulkar’s go-to protein drink recipe: Step-by-step guide with health benefits

From Divyanka Tripathi to Barkha Singh, Maniesh Paul: Celebrities reveal their favourite Pilates routine and health benefits

Want to stay fit like Shilpa Shetty? Try her protein-rich sattu drink recipe

PM Modi thanks Ukrainian President Zelenskyy for..., says, 'Earnestly wish our friends in Ukraine...'

Not Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli! Irfan Pathan blames THIS Mumbai Indians star for his removal from IPL commentary panel

UK urges citizens to delete old emails and photos to save water, here's how it works

Kareena Kapoor’s trainer Rujuta Diwekar shares: How much chai is healthy?

Neeraj Chopra’s wife Himani Mor quits Tennis after marriage, rejects Rs 1.5 crore job offer in US - Here's why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Gauri Khan to Twinkle Khanna: 5 star wives turning interior styling into successful businesses

From Gauri Khan to Twinkle Khanna: 5 star wives turning interior styling into su

Rohit Sharma nears ODI captaincy milestone, set to overtake Rahul Dravid in elite list

Rohit Sharma nears ODI captaincy milestone, set to overtake Rahul Dravid in elit

Sara Tendulkar’s go-to protein drink recipe: Step-by-step guide with health benefits

Sara Tendulkar’s protein drink: Recipe and health benefits guide

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Want to stay fit like Shilpa Shetty? Try her protein-rich sattu drink recipe

Shilpa Shetty had shared her protein-rich sattu drink recipe. Packed nutrition, improved digestion, boosted energy, aided weight loss, and kept the body hydrated naturally.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 06:47 PM IST

Want to stay fit like Shilpa Shetty? Try her protein-rich sattu drink recipe

TRENDING NOW

During the humid season, staying hydrated becomes a top priority. While drinking plenty of water is essential, people often opt for natural drinks that quench thirst and keep the body cool. The sattu drink stands out as a traditional, nutritious, and refreshing option, popular in Bihar and other parts of North India. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty recently shared her recipe for this cooling drink, encouraging followers to include it in their diet.

Shilpa Shetty’s take on Sattu drink

Shilpa Shetty shared a video on her social media account demonstrating how to prepare a protein-rich sattu drink. In her post, she explained that sattu is an age-old natural food high in fibre and protein, rich in iron and magnesium. She recommended it especially for individuals constantly on the go, engaged in workouts, or struggling with weight loss issues. 

Health Benefits of Sattu

Sattu is packed with numerous health benefits. It is known for its hydrating and detoxifying properties, which help flush out toxins from the body. Its high fibre content had supported better digestion and improved bowel movements, while its protein richness had made it a popular choice among fitness enthusiasts.
Additionally, sattu also helps with weight management, as it keeps you full for longer without being heavy on the stomach. It also helps in regulating blood pressure, diabetes or hypertension.

Read: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra in BIG TROUBLE, charged for defrauding businessman of Rs 60 crore

How Shilpa Shetty makes her sattu drink

Sattu is a powdered roasted gram or chana, known for its cooling effect on the body. Shilpa Shetty's refreshing sattu drink recipe includes 3 tablespoons of sattu powder, half a teaspoon of amchur powder, half a teaspoon of cumin powder, chopped mint and coriander leaves, pink salt, lemon juice, water, ice, and a pinch of coconut sugar (optional).

Blend all ingredients, then stir in chopped chillis. Pour into a jug, garnish with coriander leaves, and serve chilled for a refreshing and nutritious drink.

Read: How Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon keep fit with daily spoon of ghee, all you need to know

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
50 Years of Sholay: OMG! Director Ramesh Sippy calls Amjad Khan aka Gabbar Singh 'CHUHA': 'Itne saare bade log...'
50 Years of Sholay: OMG! Director Ramesh Sipyy calls Amjad Khan 'CHUHA'
Russian President Putin makes BIG statement on his 'dear neighbour' US President Donald Trump, says, 'Ukraine war would have not happened if...'
Russian President Putin makes BIG statement on US President Donald Trump...
Why did US Donald Trump impose 50% tariff on India? Ex-diplomat reveals real reason
Why did US Donald Trump impose 50% tariff on India? Ex-diplomat reveals real rea
Watch: Jaya Bachchan once scolded 'Aishwarya' in front of everyone, got angry and left event midway, then...; video goes viral
Watch: Jaya Bachchan once scolded 'Aishwarya' in front of everyone, got angry...
Raj Kundra breaks his silence after being trolled for his kidney donation offer to Premanand Maharaj: 'I’m not defined by...'
Raj Kundra breaks his silence after being trolled for his kidney donation offer
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE