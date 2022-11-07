Want to maintain a good body posture? Add these 5 asanas to your yoga regime

Photo: Pixabay

Correct body posture is important to boast the confidence level. The way you stand or sit while talking leaves a strong mark on the other person's mind.

Yoga is the best way to keep the body flexible and maintain good physical posture. Doing yoga regularly reduces stress and maintains the mental and physical health of the body as a whole.

Asana to improve body posture:

Shalabhasana- First of all lie down on your stomach. Place both hands under your thigh. While inhaling, first raise the right leg slowly upwards without bending it for a few seconds, keeping the right leg in the same position, and lift the left one upwards like the right leg. Keep in mind that in every position your chin should remain attached to the ground. Come to the full position while exhaling. Repeat the sequence as per your ability.

Makarasana- Lie down on the stomach and keep the chin on the straight palms by bending the elbows of the hands. Try to touch the heels of both feet with the hips while slowly taking a long breath. Exhale and come back to the previous position.

Dhanurasana- The simple meaning of this asana is to bend the body like a bow. Lie on your stomach, bend the knees of both legs and bring them above the hip and hold both toes with both hands. While inhaling, slowly lift it up and make a composition like a bow. During this, keep the neck straight and look towards the front. Staying according to the capacity, slowly exhale and return to the previous position.

Bhujangasana- That is, the posture with the shape of a snake spreading its hood. In this too, as in the previous posture, while lying on the stomach, keeping the palms on the side of the chest, joining the paws, raising the elbows slightly, and raising the head while filling the breath in the chest. The navel should be in the ground. Turn the head backward. Stop for a while and come back to the previous position.

Markatasana- This asana is considered best for back pain. To do this asana, first of all, lie down on your back. Extend both hands in the line of the shoulder. Keep your palms open, bend both legs at the knee, now bend the legs to the right and bend the neck to the left. Try to do it for 5-6 seconds (kamar dard ke upay). Similarly, bend the legs on the left side and keep the neck on the right side.