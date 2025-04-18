Located near the iconic areas of Santa Monica, Rodeo Drive, and West Hollywood, the villa promises a luxurious getaway.

Shah Rukh Khan, famously known as the ‘King of Bollywood’, has been ruling the hearts of millions for nearly three decades now. Thousands of fans stand outside his mansion, ‘Mannat’, every day just to catch a glimpse of him. The Badshah of Bollywood is an epitome of luxury and style, and his opulent lifestyle has always been the talk of the town. Interestingly, fans can now experience a taste of that luxury themselves at his Beverly Hills mansion in Los Angeles, which is listed on Airbnb.

Fans can stay at the lavish villa for Rs1.96 lakh per night.

Located near the iconic areas of Santa Monica, Rodeo Drive, and West Hollywood, the villa promises a luxurious getaway. It features six lavish bedrooms, a pool, a jacuzzi, cabanas, a private tennis court, plush sofa sets, statement chandeliers, oversized mirrors, and a roaring fireplace.

The interiors are done in a beige-on-white combination that exudes sophistication and perfectly suits the superstar’s stature. The décor is further enhanced with a bookshelf and international artwork, adding to the overall look of elegance and grandeur.

In 2019, Shah Rukh Khan shared a glimpse of the home on Twitter, expressing his emotional bond with his homes. “There’s no place like home to disconnect from the outside world and spend some time with oneself,” he had said.

According to reports, the actor stayed in this villa during the shooting of Jab Harry Met Sejal in 2017.

So, if you’re a fan of Shah Rukh Khan and wish to spend your summer in peace and tranquillity, this Beverly Hills mansion might just be your dream destination.

Also read: Ananya Panday scripts history as Chanel’s first Indian brand ambassador