Want to get rid of stretch marks? Try these effective home remedies

4 home remedies to remove stretch marks

We live in a world where we get judged for everything, especially for our outer appearance. But, it's extremely important to love ourselves, accept our flaws and embrace them. Although there are a few things that are done by some people and it's completely understandable if it helps you in boosting your confidence. And, one such problem is stretch marks, which bother a lot of women.

Usually, after pregnancy or after losing weight, stretch marks appear on many parts of the body. These stretch marks, which look like light purple veins, can happen to both women and men. Although stretch marks are not a disease or harmful, due to its visibility, people feel uncomfortable and use many types of beauty products to get rid of them.

So, if have come up with some effective home remedies which are way better than those chemical products.

Here are the home remedies to reduce stretch marks:

1. Use of Aloe Vera- Antioxidant properties are found in Aloe Vera which is very helpful in reducing stretch marks. If you apply aloe vera gel on the affected area every day, then soon you will see its effect. Use it after having a bath and before sleeping.

2. Eggs and Vitamin E Capsules- Use eggs and Vitamin E capsules to get rid of stretch marks. An egg is a good source of protein and it helps in healing the skin. While Vitamin E is beneficial in removing stretch marks. You beat the white part of 2 eggs and 2 vitamin E capsules in a bowl and apply it on the affected area with the help of a brush. Wash off after drying.

3. Coconut and almond oil- Coconut and almond oil can remove stretch marks from your skin. For this, mix both oils in equal quantities and apply them regularly on the affected area.

4. Use of cucumber and lemon juice- Lemon juice contains natural acid which helps in reducing the marks while cucumber juice helps in keeping the skin fresh. You apply both of these in equal quantities on the affected area and wash after about 10 minutes.