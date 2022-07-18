Want to get better eyesight? Here are some food items that can help you

Pixabay

A healthy body and eyesight are really necessary for you. Having a balanced diet can help you maintain it. What you eat and how much you eat affect your health. Eating balanced and healthy food will help you.

Here are some food items which you should eat to maintain healthy eyesight.

Fish-

Fatty fish contains essential fatty acids including Omega 3 which is a part of every cell membrane and therefore plays an important role in every cell of our body. Omega 3 is known for helping in macular degeneration and is good for dry eyes and meibomian gland dysfunction. Omega 3 will help you maintain a healthy retina.

Citrus fruits-

Citrus foods are a good source of Vitamin C. They are key antioxidants for the eyes. It helps you strengthen blood vessels in your eyes as well as prevent your eyes from having cataracts. Refreshing sources include lime, lemon, grapefruit, and orange.

Seeds

Seeds are another rich source of fatty acids. They are rich in Vitamin E and are an alternate option for Omega3 for those who are vegetarian.

Legumes-

Protein and Zinc are really important for your eyes. Legumes like beans provide you with the required nutrients. When it comes to Lentils, they are the healthiest with no saturated fat and high fiber content. Beans provide you with fiber and zinc which are good for your night vision.

Green Veggies

Green vegetables receive a high score for improving your eyesight. They have all the vitamins we need to improve our vision. They contain Vitamin-c but are also packed with lutein which has a very important ingredient carotenoid for your eyes.

Milk Products-

Milk products not only contain Vitamin-A but also Zinc. Therefore, incorporating food items like milk and yogurt becomes vital for maintaining good eyesight. Zinc helps vitamins a creates a pigment called melanin, which protects the cornea.