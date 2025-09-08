Add DNA as a Preferred Source
LIFESTYLE

Want to gain weight? This simple 7-day diet plan can help

Here is a simple 7-day diet plan that will help you gain weight healthily and efficiently.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 03:52 PM IST

Want to gain weight? This simple 7-day diet plan can help
The problem of not gaining weight bothers many people. While losing weight is a headache for many, not being able to gain weight also bothers some. Every human being needs to have an ideal weight for their body to function properly. There are many discussions about weight loss; however, there is not much discussion about weight gain.

If you want to gain weight, you need to consume more calories than you burn. A high-calorie diet will help you gain weight.

To create a healthy diet plan for weight gain, you need to ensure that the food you eat is nutritious and calorie-dense. You cannot force your body to eat more and expect it to gain weight healthily.

The body’s requirements for weight gain vary from person to person, so it is important to follow the right diet according to your body’s needs.

Here is a simple 7-day diet plan that will help you gain weight healthily and efficiently.

7 Day Diet Plan for Weight Gain

Make it a habit to eat 5 soaked almonds, 2 soaked walnuts and 2 cashews every morning.

Day 1

Breakfast – 1 bowl of corn mixed vegetable upma with 1 cup milk and 1 tsp chironji

Lunch – 1 bowl of seasonal fruits with a pinch of cinnamon powder

Lunch – 2 wheat roti, 1 bowl of soya masala curry with 1 tbsp mint chutney

Snacks – 1 bowl of sprouts chaat

Dinner – 1 sweet potato cheese wrap with 1 tbsp mint chutney

Day 2

Breakfast – 1 paneer vegetable sandwich

Lunch – 1 bowl of roasted poha chivda with peanuts

Lunch – 2 paneer mixed vegetable paratha with 1 bowl of tur dal

Snack – 1 bowl of boiled cheesy sweet corn

Dinner – 1 bowl of soya masala pulao

Day 3

Breakfast – 2 panchmel dal dosa with 1 tsp green chutney

Lunch – 1 boiled potato with a pinch of black pepper (1 medium size)

Lunch – 2 wheat roti, 1 bowl of mixed sprouts usal, 1 bowl of salad

Snack – 1 banana-date milkshake

Dinner – 1 bowl of ragda patties (3 patties)

Day 4

Breakfast – 1 bowl of aloo matar poha, 1 cup of milk

Lunch – 1 glass of almond milkshake

Lunch – 2 aloo methi paratha, 1 bowl of matki usal, 1 bowl of dalia kheer

Snack – 1 bowl of kurmura grinded chivda, 1 cup milk and 1 tsp almond powder

Dinner – 1 Rajma Tikki Roll, 1 tbsp Avocado Dip

Day 5

Breakfast – 4 Paneer Mix Veg Tikki with Mint Dip

Lunch – 1 cup Almond Milk Apricot Milkshake

Lunch – 1 bowl Mix Vegetable Curry with 1 bowl Chole Pulao

Breakfast – 4 Muthia, 1 cup Milk

Dinner – 2 Palak Masala Dosa with 1 bowl of Drumstick Leaves

Day 6

Breakfast – 1 bowl Oats Daliya with dry fruits

Lunch – 1 glass Mango Almond Smoothie

Lunch – 2 Wheat Roti with 1 bowl Aloo Matar Ki Sabzi

Snack – 1 Bowl of Bhel with Vegetables and Peanuts

Dinner - 1 Cheese Vegetable Grilled Sandwich with 1 tbsp Mint Chutney

Day 7

Breakfast - 1 Cucumber Rajgira Singhara Thalipeeth with 1 bowl of Curd

Lunch - 1 bowl of Seviyan Kheer

Lunch - 1 bowl of Soya Masala with 2 Spinach Parathas

Snacks - 1 glass of Mixed Dryfruits Milkshake

Dinner - 1 bowl of Jeera Rice with Panchmel Dal Tadka

Also read: Neena Gupta’s Viral Travel Hack: Pack THIS homemade roti roll instead of airport snacks

 

Also read: Neena Gupta's Viral Travel Hack: Pack THIS homemade roti roll instead of airport snacks
Read More
