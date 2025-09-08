Want to gain weight? This simple 7-day diet plan can help

From Lokah Chapter 1 to Black Widow: Top 5 female superhero movies that redefined the genre
LIFESTYLE
The problem of not gaining weight bothers many people. While losing weight is a headache for many, not being able to gain weight also bothers some. Every human being needs to have an ideal weight for their body to function properly. There are many discussions about weight loss; however, there is not much discussion about weight gain.
If you want to gain weight, you need to consume more calories than you burn. A high-calorie diet will help you gain weight.
To create a healthy diet plan for weight gain, you need to ensure that the food you eat is nutritious and calorie-dense. You cannot force your body to eat more and expect it to gain weight healthily.
The body’s requirements for weight gain vary from person to person, so it is important to follow the right diet according to your body’s needs.
Here is a simple 7-day diet plan that will help you gain weight healthily and efficiently.
Make it a habit to eat 5 soaked almonds, 2 soaked walnuts and 2 cashews every morning.
Breakfast – 1 bowl of corn mixed vegetable upma with 1 cup milk and 1 tsp chironji
Lunch – 1 bowl of seasonal fruits with a pinch of cinnamon powder
Lunch – 2 wheat roti, 1 bowl of soya masala curry with 1 tbsp mint chutney
Snacks – 1 bowl of sprouts chaat
Dinner – 1 sweet potato cheese wrap with 1 tbsp mint chutney
Breakfast – 1 paneer vegetable sandwich
Lunch – 1 bowl of roasted poha chivda with peanuts
Lunch – 2 paneer mixed vegetable paratha with 1 bowl of tur dal
Snack – 1 bowl of boiled cheesy sweet corn
Dinner – 1 bowl of soya masala pulao
Breakfast – 2 panchmel dal dosa with 1 tsp green chutney
Lunch – 1 boiled potato with a pinch of black pepper (1 medium size)
Lunch – 2 wheat roti, 1 bowl of mixed sprouts usal, 1 bowl of salad
Snack – 1 banana-date milkshake
Dinner – 1 bowl of ragda patties (3 patties)
Breakfast – 1 bowl of aloo matar poha, 1 cup of milk
Lunch – 1 glass of almond milkshake
Lunch – 2 aloo methi paratha, 1 bowl of matki usal, 1 bowl of dalia kheer
Snack – 1 bowl of kurmura grinded chivda, 1 cup milk and 1 tsp almond powder
Dinner – 1 Rajma Tikki Roll, 1 tbsp Avocado Dip
Breakfast – 4 Paneer Mix Veg Tikki with Mint Dip
Lunch – 1 cup Almond Milk Apricot Milkshake
Lunch – 1 bowl Mix Vegetable Curry with 1 bowl Chole Pulao
Breakfast – 4 Muthia, 1 cup Milk
Dinner – 2 Palak Masala Dosa with 1 bowl of Drumstick Leaves
Breakfast – 1 bowl Oats Daliya with dry fruits
Lunch – 1 glass Mango Almond Smoothie
Lunch – 2 Wheat Roti with 1 bowl Aloo Matar Ki Sabzi
Snack – 1 Bowl of Bhel with Vegetables and Peanuts
Dinner - 1 Cheese Vegetable Grilled Sandwich with 1 tbsp Mint Chutney
Breakfast - 1 Cucumber Rajgira Singhara Thalipeeth with 1 bowl of Curd
Lunch - 1 bowl of Seviyan Kheer
Lunch - 1 bowl of Soya Masala with 2 Spinach Parathas
Snacks - 1 glass of Mixed Dryfruits Milkshake
Dinner - 1 bowl of Jeera Rice with Panchmel Dal Tadka
