Want to control your kids’ screen time? Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri shares trick he uses: ‘They earn their 90 minutes...’

With the rise of social media platforms and their ever-growing evolution, the issue of increasing screen time among GenZ and even millennials has turned into a big concern. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri stresses the fact that no one is allowed free screen time in his house, as one has to earn it.

With the rise of social media platforms and their ever-growing evolution, the issue of increasing screen time among GenZ and even millennials has turned into a big concern. The endless scrollers have no screen time management. Amid these concerns, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri also shared his concerns regarding the growing screen time among children and youth.

In a recent podcast, ‘It's Called Soccer’ he shared how he manages screen time, revealing how he still maintains certain habits and boundaries, in a social media dominated world.

How much screen time does Adam Mosseri allow his kids?

Elaborating parenting in the digital age, Mosseri revealed that his kids mostly like to play video games. He also stresses the fact that no one is allowed free screen time in his house, as one has to earn it. “They start with none,” Mosseri said, further adding that screen time is accessible only when one has completed their responsibility. “They have three half-hour sections during the week where they do homework. If they complete all three, they earn their 90 minutes on the weekend,” he said.

What does Adam Mosseri do to control screen time?

Mosseri shares how he stopped forcing his children away from screen and uses another method to instill discipline in them. “We never take it away. When I used to take it away, they would get really dysregulated and behave even worse,” he noted. This behavior let the discovery of a more effective method. “So I was like, alright, I’ll never take it away. You start with none, and you have to earn it,” Mosseri said, emphasising that consistency matters more than punishment.

However, there is one place where these rules do not apply. “When all barriers go out the window is on planes,” he admitted with honesty. “On planes, it’s just like whatever gets you to the other side. You’re just trying to survive.”