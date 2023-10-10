Want to carry booze on flight? Know how many liquor bottles you can take

Headlines

After Taare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan announces Sitaare Zameen Par, actors says this film will make you laugh: Watch

DNA TV Show: Israel-Palestine war continues, Hamas prepare vehicles disguised as Israeli police cars for assault

PAK vs SL: Mohammad Rizwan becomes 2nd Pakistan wicket-keeper to hit hundred in ODI World Cup history

Wordle 844 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 11

'100 percent': Veteran Indian spinner on Rahul Dravid's dream of winning World Cup 2023

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

PAK vs SL: Mohammad Rizwan becomes 2nd Pakistan wicket-keeper to hit hundred in ODI World Cup history

Wordle 844 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 11

'100 percent': Veteran Indian spinner on Rahul Dravid's dream of winning World Cup 2023

Benefits of rock sugar (mishri)

7 famous Durga Puja pandals of Delhi

8 Benefits of ice bath

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Israel Hamas War: Tension escalates in India after 18,000 stranded Indians in Israel Seek Help

Israel Hamas War: Conflict turns deadly; Hamas threatens to kill hostages after Israel attacks Gaza

World Mental Health Day 2023 : Is binge eating a mental disorder?

After Taare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan announces Sitare Zameen Par, actors says this film will make you laugh: Watch

Naagin actress Madhura Naik says Hamas killed cousin, brother-in-law in front of their kids in Israel: 'How inhumane...'

Ahead of Tejas, Kangana Ranaut meets, interacts with only woman Rafale fighter pilot Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Want to carry booze on flight? Know how many liquor bottles you can take

Haven't you always wondered how many liquor bottles you can carry on a domestic flight? You might be surprised to know the answer. Read below.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 10:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

How much alcohol can one take on a domestic aircraft is a common concern we have when we are making travel plans. When we know that the price of alcohol at our travel destination is lower than in our city, this becomes very crucial. 

We recognize the uncertainty you may feel over the number of alcohol bottles you are permitted to bring on domestic flights. Here, you may read about the rules and specifications established by the government and the aviation industry for the carriage of alcoholic beverages on domestic flights. 

You are permitted to pack up to five litres (1.3 gallons) of alcoholic beverages in your checked luggage, with some restrictions. The percentage of alcohol is important. Since you can't fill a bottle with a quarter of a litre, the answer is 6 750 ml bottles. A 5-litre bucket can fill 5 / 0.75 = 6.67 750 ml bottles.

If the following criteria are satisfied, you may pack alcoholic beverages in your checked baggage: The alcohol is well packaged to prevent damage and leaking and is still in its retail packaging. The beverage doesn't have more than 70% alcohol by volume.

There are no restrictions on bringing alcoholic beverages that contain less than 24% alcohol. This indicates that, under the airline's overall baggage rules, any quantity of bottles may be transported.

Alcohol is permitted in carry-on bags as long as it was purchased from the airport security hold area. The same needs to be sealed in plastic bags with a maximum capacity of 1 litre. These bags should be around 20.5 cm × 20.5 cm or 25 cm x 15 cm, or a size similar. Additionally, the plastic bag must fit completely inside the bag that contains the alcoholic beverages and be completely closed.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Swiggy delivery workers in Mumbai remain on strike for 3rd day over change in pay

Badminton: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty rank No. 1 in BWF doubles for the first time ever

Tom Cruise-starrer Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One set to stream on Prime Video, but there's a twist

This English batter becomes 3rd player to score century in World Cup match in India, not Root, Buttler

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav's reaction while snacking during Ind vs Aus World Cup match goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE