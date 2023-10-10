Want to carry booze on flight? Know how many liquor bottles you can take

Haven't you always wondered how many liquor bottles you can carry on a domestic flight? You might be surprised to know the answer. Read below.

How much alcohol can one take on a domestic aircraft is a common concern we have when we are making travel plans. When we know that the price of alcohol at our travel destination is lower than in our city, this becomes very crucial.

We recognize the uncertainty you may feel over the number of alcohol bottles you are permitted to bring on domestic flights. Here, you may read about the rules and specifications established by the government and the aviation industry for the carriage of alcoholic beverages on domestic flights.

You are permitted to pack up to five litres (1.3 gallons) of alcoholic beverages in your checked luggage, with some restrictions. The percentage of alcohol is important. Since you can't fill a bottle with a quarter of a litre, the answer is 6 750 ml bottles. A 5-litre bucket can fill 5 / 0.75 = 6.67 750 ml bottles.

If the following criteria are satisfied, you may pack alcoholic beverages in your checked baggage: The alcohol is well packaged to prevent damage and leaking and is still in its retail packaging. The beverage doesn't have more than 70% alcohol by volume.

There are no restrictions on bringing alcoholic beverages that contain less than 24% alcohol. This indicates that, under the airline's overall baggage rules, any quantity of bottles may be transported.

Alcohol is permitted in carry-on bags as long as it was purchased from the airport security hold area. The same needs to be sealed in plastic bags with a maximum capacity of 1 litre. These bags should be around 20.5 cm × 20.5 cm or 25 cm x 15 cm, or a size similar. Additionally, the plastic bag must fit completely inside the bag that contains the alcoholic beverages and be completely closed.