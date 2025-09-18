Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Want to build strength? Vinod Channa, trainer of celebrities, shares simple body-strength hacks

Celebrity fitness trainer Vinod Channa, who guided Anant Ambani, shares simple body-strength tips. From compound exercises to nutrition, consistency, and rest, learn easy and practical ways to build strength and stay fit.

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 18, 2025, 04:48 PM IST

Want to build strength? Vinod Channa, trainer of celebrities, shares simple body-strength hacks
Vinod Channa, one of India’s most sought-after celebrity fitness trainers, is known for guiding several stars, including industrialist Anant Ambani, John Abraham, and Riteish Deshmukh. With decades of experience in training, Channa emphasises a holistic approach to fitness that blends strength training, mobility, and nutrition. Recently, he shared some simple yet effective tips that anyone can adopt to build body strength.

Focus on compound movements

Channa recommends incorporating exercises like squats, push-ups, pull-ups, and deadlifts. These compound movements engage multiple muscle groups at once, improving strength, balance, and endurance simultaneously.

Consistency over intensity

One of his golden rules is to prioritise consistency. Even moderate exercise, when done regularly, yields better results than irregular, high-intensity workouts. Channa advises starting small and gradually progressing with weights or repetitions.

Balanced diet and hydration

According to Channa, nutrition plays a critical role in strength building. He suggests a protein-rich diet with whole grains, vegetables, and healthy fats, while avoiding junk food and sugary drinks. Staying hydrated is equally important for recovery and performance.

Functional training for daily strength

Strength isn’t just about lifting heavy weights. Channa encourages functional exercises like lunges, planks, and kettlebell swings that improve core stability and replicate real-life movements, making the body agile and strong.

Rest and recovery

Rest is often overlooked in fitness. Channa highlights the importance of quality sleep and proper recovery between workouts to allow muscles to repair and grow stronger.

Vinod Channa’s body-strength tips are simple, practical, and adaptable for beginners as well as seasoned fitness enthusiasts. By focusing on compound workouts, nutrition, and consistency, he proves that fitness is not about extreme routines but about a sustainable lifestyle. His guidance to Anant Ambani and other celebrities shows that dedication and the right approach can transform anyone’s health and fitness journey.

