Want to become successful in life? Know these tips from Chanakya Niti to prosper

Here are some tips from the Chanakya Niti to lead a successful and prosperous life.

We always look for advice and strategies to better our lives, standard of living, and personal relationships. Vaguely every aspect of our life. While many do it very effortlessly, for some of us grasp the Knitty gritties of leading a successful life comes late.

Even those who have led a very successful life often complain about the lack of resources in their time and more importantly a wise person to show them the right way. It is difficult today to even understand your needs and desires in life, let alone make strategies to achieve them.

In times when every option seems like a good option, secially with the easily available internet facilities added with social media and the free, floating, multiple, contradicting advice from faceless 'netizens'.

In such a scenario, identifying the reliability of the words of advice becomes dire. Hence, let's once again look back at a man whose advice once made an emperor the greatest, whose advice and teaching have been followed by even the greatest of world leaders for generations.

Yes, I am talking about the one and only Chanakya. His teachings, strategies, quotes and more are compiled in a book called the Chanakya Niti.

So let's see here what strategies Chanakya suggest for a successful life:

Education is your best friend

Chanakya says an educated person is respected everywhere. Education beats beauty and youth. Meaning, that a person can disregarded as physically weak but their minds and the knowledge that they have will always be held supreme and will automatically help them earn money.

Learn from the mistakes of others

If we embark on the journey of learning from all the mistakes we have made, it would probably require more than one lifetime. Hence, Chanakya Niti says that the best way to quicking climb the ladder is to learn from others' mistakes.

Ask these three questions to yourself

Before signing up for anything new, ask yourself three questions:

Why am I doing this work?

What its results might be?

Can I be successful in it?

Debt is an enemy

Chanakya says that a person who is in debt has to face insult and shame. That is why one should always try to avoid taking any debts and if the situation becomes so dire that they are forced to take a debt, they should try to repay it as soon as possible.

Practical experience in most important

True knowledge comes from gaining practical experience. Books and theories can help people guide at times but practical experiences teach us more in life.