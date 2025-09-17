Want strong immunity? PM Modi says drumstick paratha is the secret, here’s the recipe

PM Modi’s favourite paratha is more than just a tasty dish; it is packed with vitamins, boosts immunity, fights infections, and is easy to make.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is admired not only for his leadership but also for his fitness, even at the age of 75. PM Modi swears by his balanced diet, simple home-cooked meals, and love for traditional Indian food as key factors. Among these, one standout dish is the immunity-boosting drumstick paratha.

In conversations with health experts and celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, PM Modi shared that his mother always encouraged him to eat turmeric and drumsticks regularly. Even today, he includes this paratha in his meals once or twice a week.

Let’s explore why this dish is so special, the health benefits of drumsticks, and how you can make it at home.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Birthday: Celebrities join #MyModiStory trend to celebrate PM Modi's 75th birthday, reveal their cherished moments with him

PM Modi’s favourite drumstick paratha

Drumstick is a desi ingredient available in most markets. Modi not only eats it regularly but even calls it a superfood in itself. He prefers to have it in the form of a simple paratha, which is tasty, filling, and full of nutrition. This recipe is easy to prepare, requires basic ingredients from any Indian kitchen.

Ingredients

1 cup drumstick leaves (moringa), washed and finely chopped

2 cups whole wheat flour

Half a tsp carom seeds (ajwain)

half a tsp turmeric powder

half a tsp red chilli powder

1 green chilli, finely chopped

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste (optional)

Salt, to taste

Oil or ghee, for cooking

Method

To make drumstick leaf parathas, wash and soak the leaves, then chop them finely. Mix the leaves with wheat flour, spices and seasonings, and knead into a soft dough. Rest, roll out into parathas, and cook on a tawa with oil or ghee until crispy and golden brown.

Why is it called a superfood

Drumstick, also known as moringa or sahjan, is often called the 'miracle tree' because of its rich nutrient profile.

Vitamin C: boosts immunity and fights common infections.

Vitamin A: supports healthy vision and glowing skin.

Calcium and Potassium: strengthen bones and improve muscle function.

Proteins and Antioxidants: help in cell repair and reduce inflammation.

ALSO READ: Mukesh Ambani calls PM Modi 'avatar purush'; says 'Modi ji should continue to serve...