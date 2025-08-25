Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Want long, shiny hair? Try these 7 traditional Indian foods to reduce hair fall and promote growth

From amla and methi to almonds and curry leaves, Indian kitchens are packed with superfoods that promote faster hair growth, reduce breakage, and add shine. These seven desi foods nourish your scalp from within, making your hair stronger, healthier, and naturally radiant.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 11:21 AM IST

Want long, shiny hair? Try these 7 traditional Indian foods to reduce hair fall and promote growth
Beautiful, strong, and shiny hair often starts from within. What we eat plays a vital role in determining the health of our scalp and strands. Indian kitchens are packed with traditional, nutrient-rich foods that not only boost overall health but also promote hair growth and natural shine. Here are seven desi superfoods you should add to your diet for healthier hair.

Amla (Indian Gooseberry)

Untitled-design-99

Rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants, amla strengthens hair follicles, stimulates growth, and prevents premature greying. Drinking amla juice or consuming it raw can have a profoundly positive impact on hair health.

Methi (Fenugreek Seeds)

Untitled-design-100

Fenugreek seeds are packed with protein and nicotinic acid, both known to fight hair fall and dandruff. Consuming soaked seeds or incorporating them into curries can enhance scalp health and promote robust hair growth.

Coconut

Untitled-design-2025-08-25-T111340-070

Coconut in all its forms, oil, milk, or water, nourishes the scalp, strengthens roots, and prevents breakage. Regular consumption and topical application can make hair softer, shinier, and more resilient.

Curry leaves

Untitled-design-2025-08-25-T111440-432

Curry leaves are loaded with beta-carotene and proteins that promote hair growth and reduce hair thinning. They also restore natural pigmentation, preventing early greying.

Til (Sesame seeds)

Untitled-design-2025-08-25-T111547-314

Sesame seeds are rich in essential fatty acids, magnesium, and iron, which improve blood circulation to the scalp. They help nourish hair from within, resulting in faster growth and improved shine.

Moong dal (Green gram)

Untitled-design-2025-08-25-T111720-784

This protein-rich lentil strengthens hair shafts, reduces breakage, and promotes healthier, thicker hair. Regular inclusion in your meals helps combat split ends and dullness.

Almonds

Untitled-design-2025-08-25-T111817-670

Almonds are a great source of Vitamin E, magnesium, and healthy fats. They help reduce hair breakage, improve elasticity, and add a natural, glossy texture to your strands.

Incorporating these seven desi foods into your daily diet can make a big difference to your hair health. Along with external care, nourishing your hair from within ensures stronger roots, faster growth, and radiant shine, naturally and effectively.

