Want a healthier sex life? Avoid sex with your partner in these 5 situations

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 01:46 PM IST

One of our most fundamental physiological needs, many aspects of well-being are strongly influenced by sex. Although having sex should make you both excited, a few scenarios arise when you should avoid physical intimacy. Here are some situations in which it would be best to avoid having sex for emotional or physical reasons.

UTI
You probably won't be in the mood when your urinary tract infection (UTI) is at its worst because you'll be too uncomfortable. Any part of the urinary system can develop a UTI, which causes pain and irritation. If you have a UTI or any other type of infection, consult your doctor about when you can resume regular sexual activity without risk.

After bikini Wax:

After a bikini waxing, sensitive areas are more prone to infections and irritation. It is advised to wait at least a day or two before engaging in sexual activity with your partner. It enables one to fully recover from the effects of waxing.

Vaginal yeast infection
Having sex while suffering from a yeast infection can worsen your symptoms and lead to pain and infection. Since this infection is contagious, there is always a chance that your partner could get it from you.

Without protection
Unprotected sex carries the risk of both contracting STDs and becoming pregnant without intending to. Avoid having sexual relations without condoms if you do not intend to have children (even for hygiene reasons).

Under the influence of alcohol 
Alcohol and drugs impair your capacity for fair judgement and consent. When under the influence of alcohol or any narcotic, sexual activity should be avoided.

