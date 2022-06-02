Search icon
Vrat, festivals June 2022: Complete list of upcoming fasts, festivals this month

According to Kashi astrologer Chakrapani Bhatt, Nirajala Ekadashi and Ganga Dussehra are crucial as devotees worship water on these auspicious days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 02, 2022, 11:00 AM IST

June is counted as a special month in the Hindu calendar as it is full of auspicious festivals and vrats. During this month, the Hindu community observes various festivals and fasts, including Nirjala Ekadashi, Ganga Dussehra, Vinayaka Chaturthi, Yogini Ekadashi, Pradosh Vrat, Rohini Vrat, Masik Durgashtami, Vat Purnima, Mithun Sankranti and lots more.

Many Hindu people keep fast on Nirajala Ekadashi, which is also known as Bhimseni Ekadashi, with the belief that they will go to heaven after death. The day is celebrated on the 11th Lunar day during the Shukla paksha in May-June. This year, the Nirajala Ekadashi is on June 11.

According to Kashi astrologer Chakrapani Bhatt, Nirajala Ekadashi and Ganga Dussehra are crucial days as devotees worship water on these auspicious days.

On account of Nirjala Ekadashi, people offer drinking water to travellers. Some also serve water to birds by storing it in earthen pots. As per belief, serving water to others during the month of Jyeshtha pleases the Sun God.

If you are planning to observe any fast or celebrate any festival during the month of June, keep an eye on the list below:

Vrats and festivals in June 2022

  • June 03, Friday will be observed for Vinayaka Chaturthi
  • June 08, Wednesday will be observed for Monthly Durgashtami
  • June 09, Thursday will be observed for Ganga Dussehra
  • June 10, Friday will be observed for Nirjala Ekadashi
  • June 12, Sunday will be observed for Pradosh Vrat
  • June 14, Tuesday will be observed for Jyeshtha Purnima Vrat, Vat Poornima fast
  • June 15, Wednesday will be observed for Mithun Sankranti, the beginning of the month of Ashadha,
  • June 17, Friday will be observed for Krishnapingal Sankashti Chaturthi
  • June 20, Monday will be observed for Kalashtami fasting
  • June 24, Friday will be observed for Yogini Ekadashi. It is also the longest day of the year.
  • June 25, Saturday will be observed for Monthly Karthigai
  • June 26, Sunday will be observed for Pradosh fast
  • June 27, Monday will be observed for Monthly Shivratri, Rohini fast
  • June 29, Wednesday will be observed for Ashadh Amavasya
  • June 30, Thursday will mark the commencement of Ashadh Navratri and the Ashadh Shukla Paksha

 

 

