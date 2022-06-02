Vrat, festivals June 2022: Complete list of upcoming fasts, festivals this month

File Photo

June is counted as a special month in the Hindu calendar as it is full of auspicious festivals and vrats. During this month, the Hindu community observes various festivals and fasts, including Nirjala Ekadashi, Ganga Dussehra, Vinayaka Chaturthi, Yogini Ekadashi, Pradosh Vrat, Rohini Vrat, Masik Durgashtami, Vat Purnima, Mithun Sankranti and lots more.

Many Hindu people keep fast on Nirajala Ekadashi, which is also known as Bhimseni Ekadashi, with the belief that they will go to heaven after death. The day is celebrated on the 11th Lunar day during the Shukla paksha in May-June. This year, the Nirajala Ekadashi is on June 11.

According to Kashi astrologer Chakrapani Bhatt, Nirajala Ekadashi and Ganga Dussehra are crucial days as devotees worship water on these auspicious days.

On account of Nirjala Ekadashi, people offer drinking water to travellers. Some also serve water to birds by storing it in earthen pots. As per belief, serving water to others during the month of Jyeshtha pleases the Sun God.

If you are planning to observe any fast or celebrate any festival during the month of June, keep an eye on the list below:

Vrats and festivals in June 2022

June 03, Friday will be observed for Vinayaka Chaturthi

June 08, Wednesday will be observed for Monthly Durgashtami

June 09, Thursday will be observed for Ganga Dussehra