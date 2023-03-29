Headlines

Vivian Dsena confirms welcoming daughter with wife Nouran Aly, reveals naming her Layan Vivian Dsena, know its meaning

Vivian Dsena tied the knot with Nouran Aly in an intimate ceremony in Egypt around a year ago. Vivian Dsena also revealed the sweet name of his baby girl and said, "We have named our daughter Layan Vivian Dsena."

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 08:18 AM IST

Popular TV actor Vivian Dsena has confirmed that he has welcomed a daughter with his wife Nouran Aly. Vivian Dsena, in a recent interview, opened up about his marriage to Nouran, a former journalist in Egypt, and also revealed that he has a four-month-old baby.

In a recent interview, Vivian Dsena said that it is not a "big deal" to be married and be a father, questioning people's interest in his life. Vivian Dsena told the Bombay Times, "We would have announced the news of my marriage and the arrival of my daughter, but when I thought the time was right. I tied the knot with Nouran in an intimate ceremony in Egypt around a year ago. Becoming a father is a dream come true and the most wonderful feeling. I feel on top of the world each time I hold my baby in my arms. What more could I have asked for?"

Vivian Dsena also revealed the sweet name of his baby girl and said, "We have named our daughter Layan Vivian Dsena." 

What is the meaning of Vivian Dsena's daughter's name Layan? 

Layan is a feminine Arabic name. It means "prosperity life", and "soft, gentle." Layan is one of the most popular names given to newborn girls in the Arab world in the past decade.

Vivian Dsena converts to Islam

Vivian Dsena has said that he met Nouran Aly for the first time four and a half years ago for work. However, destiny had other plans as the two became friends and eventually tied the knot. 

Vivian Dsena also revealed that he has been following Islam since Ramadan 2019. "I was born Christian, and I follow Islam now. I started following Islam during the holy month of Ramadan in 2019. I find a lot of peace and solace in praying five times a day. So, here I put all the unsought speculations to rest," he said. 

