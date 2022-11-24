Vivah Panchami 2022 will be celebrated in THESE 4 auspicious yogs

Vivah Panchami 2022, ram-sita, yogs on Vivah Panchami,

According to the Panchang, the festival of Vivah Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha of the month of Marshisha. According to beliefs, it is believed that Lord Rama and goddess Sita got married on this day. For this reason, the festival of Panchami of marriage is celebrated on this day. This year many wonderful yogs are being made on Vivaha Panchami along with Sarvartha Siddhi Yog. Know the date, auspicious time and importance of Vivah Panchami.

Vivah Panchami 2022: Auspicious timing

Vivah Panchami date- November 28, Monday

Beginning of Panchami Tithi- November 27 at 4.25 pm

Panchami date ends- November 28 at 1.35 pm

Due to Udaya Tithi on November 28, the festival of Vivah Panchami will be celebrated on the same day.

Abhijeet Muhurta- The Abhijeet Muhurta of Vivah Panchami will be on November 27, 2022, from 11:48 am to 12:30 pm. Abhijeet Muhurta means that now whatever work you do on this day, all your work will be successful at that time.

Vivah Panchami 2022: Yogs

1. Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga- Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga is being formed on the day of Vivah Panchami and this yoga will remain on 27 November 2022 from 10:29 am till 06:55 am the next day.

2. Ravi Yoga- Ravi Yoga is also going to be formed on the day of Vivah Panchami, this yoga will remain from 10.29 am on November 27, 2022, till the next day i.e. on November 28, 2022, at 6.55 am.

3. Dhruv Yoga- Dhruv Yoga is also going to be formed on the day of Vivah Panchami, this yoga will remain from 9.29 am to 2.30 pm.

Vivah Panchami 2022: Significance

According to beliefs, goddess Sita and Lord Rama got married on the day of Vivah Panchami. That's why there is a ritual of worshipping goddess Sita and Lord Ram on this day. This festival is celebrated on a grader scale in Ayodhya and Nepal. It is believed that auspicious results are obtained by doing auspicious works in auspicious yog on this day. Along with this, by performing worship rituals on this day, only happiness comes in married life. By taking some special measures on the day of Vivah Panchami, one can get rid of every problem in married life.