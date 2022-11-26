Vivah Panchami 2022: Puja rituals and significance of this auspicious day

Photo: Pixabay

According to Hindu religious belief, not only Lord Shri Ram and Sita were married on the day of Vivah Panchami, but on this day Goswami Shri Tulsi Das completed the Awadhi version of Ramayana. It is believed that worshipping Lord Shri Ram and Devi Janaki on the day of Vivah Panchami and chanting Siddha Chaupayis of Shri Ramcharitmanas composed by Tulsidas Ji, brings fruitful results.

Vivah Panchami 2022: Katha

According to Hindu religious belief, in the Ramayana period, King Janak organized a Swayamvara for his daughter Goddess Sita. He put a condition to lift the Pinaka bow of Lord Shiva in front of all the kings and princes who came there to marry his daughter Sita. It is believed that when Lord Shri Ram lifted the bow which even the most powerful kings could not lift, on the orders of his Guru Vishwamitra, it broke in two. After this King Janak married his daughter Sita to Lord Rama with great fanfare.

Vivah Panchami 2022: Puja vidhi

To get the desired blessings from Lord Shri Ram and Devi Sita, fasting and worship should be done according to the rules and regulations of Vivah Panchami. After having a bath and meditating on Vivaha Panchami, bathe the idol or picture of Lord Rama and Devi Sita in Ganga water and then offer them yellow-coloured clothes, flowers and food etc. After this, light the lamps. It is believed that on this auspicious date, the context related to the marriage of Lord Ram and Devi Sita written in Shri Ramcharitmanas should be recited. It is believed that by doing this, unmarried girls get the desired partners, while people who are already married get blessings for their happy married life.