HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Vitamin deficiency: Numbness to mouth ulcers, 5 warning signs to look out for

Unusual signs like mouth ulcers and hair loss can indicate nutrient deficiencies, highlighting the importance of a balanced diet.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 12, 2024, 09:50 PM IST

Vitamin deficiency: Numbness to mouth ulcers, 5 warning signs to look out for
Vitamin deficiency
Maintaining a balanced diet can be challenging, often leading to nutrient deficiencies. While common symptoms of nutrient shortages like fatigue or pale skin are well-known, some deficiencies manifest through unusual signs such as mouth ulcers, bleeding gums, or restless leg syndrome. It is essential to recognize these less obvious symptoms to address the root causes and restore optimal health. To understand these signs better, here is a list of signs you may be low on vitamins.

Mouth Ulcers or Cracks at the Corners

Painful mouth ulcers or splits in the corners of the mouth, known as angular cheilitis, may indicate a deficiency in vitamin B2 (riboflavin). Riboflavin is vital for cellular function and energy production. Deficiencies in other B vitamins or iron can also cause similar symptoms. Ensure your diet includes adequate amounts of dairy, meat, fish, and fortified cereals to address this.

Bleeding Gums

While poor dental hygiene often causes bleeding gums, a deficiency in vitamin C may also be to blame. Vitamin C is essential for collagen synthesis, which maintains healthy gums. Along with bleeding gums, you might notice frequent bruises, dry scaly skin, and slow wound healing. Increase your intake of vitamin C-rich foods like broccoli, strawberries, bell peppers, and citrus fruits to help prevent these symptoms.

Hair Loss

Hair loss can be a distressing sign of deficiencies in iron, zinc, linoleic acid, or niacin (vitamin B3). Iron deficiency, in particular, is a common cause due to its role in hemoglobin production, which carries oxygen to the hair follicles. To combat hair loss, incorporate iron-rich foods into your diet, such as spinach, beans, lentils, and red meat.

Poor Night Vision and White Growths on the Eyes

A deficiency in vitamin A can lead to poor night vision and the development of Bitot's spots, which are white growths on the whites of your eyes. Vitamin A is crucial for maintaining strong immunity, healthy skin, and good eyesight. To prevent these symptoms, consume foods high in vitamin A, such as liver, dairy products, and orange-colored fruits and vegetables like carrots, sweet potatoes, and apricots.

Restless Leg Syndrome

Restless Leg Syndrome (RLS) is characterized by uncomfortable sensations and an uncontrollable urge to move the legs. While the exact cause of RLS is unclear, it has been linked to low levels of magnesium and iron. Increasing your intake of these minerals can help alleviate symptoms. Whole grains, nuts, and seeds are excellent sources of magnesium, while iron-rich foods include chicken, red meat, and fortified cereals.

Numbness and Tingling in Hands and Feet

Numbness and tingling in the hands and feet can be a sign of a vitamin B12 deficiency. Vitamin B12 is essential for DNA production and maintaining healthy nerve cells. In addition to numbness and tingling, a B12 deficiency can cause fatigue, balance issues, and cognitive difficulties. To ensure adequate B12 intake, include animal products such as meat, fish, poultry, eggs, and dairy in your diet.

Weakness and Fatigue

Persistent weakness and fatigue may indicate deficiencies in iron, vitamin D, and vitamin B12. Iron deficiency anemia, which reduces the amount of oxygen reaching your tissues, is a common cause of fatigue. Deficiencies in vitamins B12 and D can also contribute to these symptoms. To fight these deficiencies, incorporate eggs, lean meats, dairy products, and fatty fish into your diet.

Weak Nails and Hair

Weak nails and hair are among the most noticeable signs of a nutritional deficiency. If your hair breaks easily or your nails are thin and cracking, you might be deficient in biotin, also known as vitamin B7. Biotin is vital for the health of your skin, hair, and nails. Muscle aches, tingling in the hands and feet, and chronic fatigue are other signs of a biotin deficiency. To address these symptoms, increase your intake of biotin-rich foods like leafy greens, nuts, seeds, and eggs.

 

