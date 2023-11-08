Headlines

Vitamin D deficiency: Know causes, symptoms and best food sources of Vitamin D

Vitamin D also plays a role in your nervous system, musculoskeletal system and immune system.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 08:21 AM IST

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that helps the body use calcium from the diet. Vitamin D is an important nutrient for one's mental and physical well-being. Not having enough Vitamin D in the body leads to Vitamin D deficiency and It primarily causes issues with the bones and muscles.

Vitamin D also plays a role in your nervous system, musculoskeletal system and immune system.

Signs and symptoms of Vitamin D deficiency in adults might include:

Fatigue,
Bone pain,
Hair loss,
Muscle weakness, muscle aches or muscle cramps,
Mood changes, like depression, among others.

There are two main causes of vitamin D deficiency, including not getting enough Vitamin D in the diet and/or through sunlight and the body isn’t properly absorbing or using vitamin D.

Vitamin D deficiency can lead to: 

Rickets, a disease in which the bone tissue doesn't properly mineralize, leading to soft bones and skeletal deformities,
Frequent illness or infections,
Fatigue and tiredness,
Bone and back pain,
Depression and 
Impaired wound healing, among others.

The best food sources of Vitamin D are: 

Cod liver oil,
Salmon,
Swordfish,
Tuna fish,
Orange juice fortified with vitamin D,
Dairy and plant milks fortified with vitamin D,
Sardines,
Egg yolks,
Cheese,
Beef liver, and 
Certain mushrooms.

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

 
 
