Visit these off-beat holiday destinations in India to ring in the New Year

Planning to spend your New Year holidays in some exotic locations? You must check out these off-beat destinations in India where you can celebrate the ongoing festive season. When visiting these unique places, you will have unforgettable experiences, make lifetime memories, enjoy thrilling adventures and even learn about the rich cultural diversity of our nation.

We spoke to content creator Tanya Khanijow, who is a travel and adventure freak. She handpicks some sustainable yet heartwarming travel experiences here.

Surfing in Mulki

Whether you’re a pro or a complete novice when it comes to surfing, you need to head to this gem of a destination in Karnataka. Being home to India’s first surf school, Mulki has one of the safest beaches where waves go up to only two to three feet. There are many public and private surf clubs with in-house trainers who can help you master the sport.

Discover majesty of Mulki that goes beyond surfing with kayaking in the backwaters, lip-smacking local cuisine, paddle boating, warm locals, and much more.



Snow sports in Gulmarg

The snow-capped mountains set against the backdrop of clear blue skies are a winter wonderland and burn any adventurous soul. Nestled on top of Mt. Apharwat, Gulmarg offers India’s leading ski resort. You should definitely try the world’s highest ski lift, the Gondola. It offers panoramic views of the valley as it transports skiers to a higher slope that guarantees a thrilling stride.

Do check out the hiking trail leading to Apathar Lake that remains frozen from November to June.

Trek to Dzukou Valley

Craving for some undulating landscapes that enthral? Dzukou Valley makes for an irreplaceable treat for all the ardent trek maniacs out there! You can opt for full-service camping or private rooms in rest houses during the trip. You can catch an early sunset at the viewpoint and enjoy the sight of a series of small hillocks looking like mysterious forms huddled under a vast green blanket.



Meet the Apatani Tribe in Ziro

It’s the best way to have a peek into the traditional life at Ziro valley. You will be awestruck to learn more about this community - their food, their traditions, friendly old women with unique tattoos & pierced nose, and sustainable agricultural practices. Their houses are made of bamboo and their kitchens have some peculiar arrangements that you must have never seen before.

Go fishing in lush paddy fields and catch fish by hand in a fun Apatani way. This will surely be a downright raw experience for you, something that will be memorable for the rest of your lives.

Visit a local village in Alleppey after sailing on a canoe boat

If you plan to visit to Kerala, one experience that will surely stand out for you is sailing through the local habitats in the backwaters on a traditional canoe boat that operates without a motor. It’s definitely a feel-good activity to enjoy Alleppey’s natural bounties, lagoons, canals, coconut groves, and much more! You can literally park your boat at an in-water restaurant to eat some delicious cuisine of Kerala as well.

Ride on a canoe boat to see aquatic birds, kids jollying around, the regular hustle of residents, and a serendipitous sunset at the end.



So, these were some top offbeat picks when it comes to making traveling wholesome in terms of not-so-usual experiences, fun-filled adventures, and learning more about local cultures.